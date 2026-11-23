Outside of Seattle Seahawks superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the secondary receivers on the offense have struggled to develop, and they need to be better against the San Francisco 49ers. The lack of a second pass-catching option has plagued the Seahawks this season offensively. As a result, the offense is funneled through the excellence of Smith-Njigba. There remains skepticism that this strategy can be sustainable.

Rashid Shaheed has been inconsistent since joining Seattle from the New Orleans Saints despite being a huge factor on special teams. Cooper Kupp also clearly seems on the decline at this point in his career given his age. Second year prospect Tory Horton has seen less of an offensive role so far this season in spite of some great play in 2025 before his injury. Tight end A.J. Barner also has taken a step back this year after a breakout year last season.

Much of the blame for this regression can be directed at Brian Fleury and the quarterback play. For one, Fleury has not done enough to scheme these players open. The Athletic notes that the Seahawks expected points added (EPA) against man coverage has sharply declined this year. In 2025, they ranked 11th at 0.15 EPA per drop back against man coverage; this season, that has fallen to 24th at -0.09 EPA per drop back. The reality is that everyone needs to do better to create that offensive diversity the best offenses in the NFL can create.

Seattle Seahawks Receivers Must Improve Against San Francisco 49ers

So far in the 2026 season, Shaheed owns a PFF grade of 54.7, which is far away from what they are expecting from him after a significant pay raise. The thought was that Shaheed would add another element to the Seahawks passing game. However, the lack of chemistry with either of the Seahawks quarterback a year after the trade is concerning. At this point, Seattle needs more from Shaheed as they chase the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC title.

The rest of the Seattle Seahawks receiving corps has been average at best this season per PFF: Kupp (62.6), Barner (65.7), and Horton (66.9). The argument exists that Horton should be obtaining more snaps within the Seahawks offense, but the use of 12-personnel has prevented that development. Expect Seattle to continue to try to get the best out of Shaheed and Kupp while Horton operates as the fourth receiver. They have too much invested in the other options at this point to look back now.

Seahawks Have to Roll With What They Have At This Point

The Seattle Seahawks looked to add at receiver during this NFL Trade Deadline. However, clearly nothing changed with the pass-catchers since then. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts, and there’s a chance the Seahawks were interested in him as well. Downs has made a substantial impact for the overall efficiency in Kansas City despite playing a limited role so far. Yet, its understandable that Schneider did not want to expend more assets at this juncture for receivers. The Seahawks simply need their players to improve right now if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions.