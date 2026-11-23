When Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams signed a contract extension in August, he brought his 5-month-old son, Zion, to the press conference.

Three months later, the Williams family has another announcement — Zion is going to be a big brother.

Williams and his wife, Hailey Louise Williams, are expecting their second child. The caption on the family’s Instagram announcement was a single word, “Ohana,” which means family in Hawaiian.

“Beautiful shots, beautiful family, my brotha,” one commenter said.

“The biggest blessing. Love y’all. You look stunning,” another added.

Leonard and Hailey met at USC, where he played defensive line before the New York Jets drafted him in 2015. The two have been together since and married in the Caribbean in April 2025, according to People.

By the time Seattle reached Super Bowl LX in February, Hailey was 36 weeks pregnant. She told People the game fell on the last weekend she could fly.

Zion arrived in March. During training camp, he appeared on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” cradled in Hailey’s arms while Leonard worked in the family garden.

Leonard Williams Had Strong Start to 2026 Season

Williams got to the quarterback in each of Seattle’s first three games, starting with the Super Bowl rematch against New England. The following week in Arizona, he finished with six tackles and a sack in a 31-7 win. Through eight starts, Williams has 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

It took two trades to get the former No. 6 overall pick to Seattle. The Jets sent him to the Giants in 2019. Four years later, Seattle gave the Giants a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder for Williams. He went on to earn back-to-back Pro Bowl selections and second-team All-Pro honors during Seattle’s championship season. His three-year, $90 million extension keeps him under contract through 2029.

“Moving to Seattle has been a really beautiful experience for me and my wife,” Williams said on “Hard Knocks” in August.

Mike Macdonald Explains What’s Holding Up Williams’ Return

Williams left Seattle’s Nov. 2 loss to Chicago late in the third quarter with a stinger. He stayed on the sideline with his teammates that night but missed the next two games, wins over Arizona and Las Vegas.

Before the Raiders game, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Williams could move around and keep up his conditioning. The concern was how he’d handle contact.

“He’s in the meetings, he’s doing all the Leo things,” Macdonald said Nov. 13. “He’s just not playing right now.”

Seattle comes out of its Week 11 bye at 6-4. The Seahawks visit San Francisco on Nov. 29 with a chance to even the season series after a 32-29 loss in October. Seattle has yet to announce whether Williams would play.