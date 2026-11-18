Days after the Seattle Seahawks edged the Las Vegas Raiders 21-13, Las Vegas added an ex-Seahawks signal-caller to its practice squad.

According to the NFL transaction wire, veteran quarterback Brett Rypien agreed to join the Raiders practice squad before Week 11.

Las Vegas will be Rypien’s 11th NFL team. Although he never played in a game for Seattle, the quarterback was with the Seahawks in November 2023.

Rypien has also experienced stints with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his NFL career.

Although they hadn’t previously crossed paths, including in Seattle, with the Raiders, Rypien will play for previous Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Raiders Sign Former Seahawks QB Brett Rypien

Although he’s been with 11 NFL organizations, Rypien has appeared in games for three of them — the Broncos, Rams and Bengals.

Of Rypien’s 11 NFL games, he played eight of them for Denver from 2020-22. Rypien has also made three of his four starts in the league for the Broncos.

With Denver, the 30-year-old posted a 61.5% completion percentage and averaged six yards per pass. He also threw four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Rypien’s other NFL start was with the Rams in 2023. He completed 13 of 28 passes for 130 yards with an interception versus the Green Bay Packers.

Rypien has gone 2-2 as a starter. His most recent regular season appearance was in 2025 with the Bengals. The quarterback didn’t attempt a pass, though, and took a sack on his only drop back.

With the Seahawks, Rypien joined the practice squad on November 10, 2023. The team elevated him to the active roster on Thanksgiving in Week 12.

Interestingly, Rypien has only experienced a second stint with one of his prior 10 teams once. The Vikings originally signed Rypien after the 2024 preseason. He also had a stint with Minnesota at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Rypien is the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien. With the Washington Redskins, Mark Rypien made two Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl MVP in January 1992.