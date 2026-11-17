The Seattle Seahawks could have a chance to make a post-trade deadline addition to their offense.

Veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown cleared waivers after the Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with him, leaving the deep threat as a free agent. The Seahawks have been named as a potential landing spot for Brown.

Seahawks Could Explore Hollywood Brown Move

Cory Woodroof of USA Today’s For the Win identified the Seahawks as a potential landing spot for Brown, noting that he could provide some trusted depth — but still putting three other teams ahead on the list of potential suitors.

“The Seahawks could use a little more pop in the passing attack; Brown would be a solid depth option for the team, even if it’s not quite as wide receiver-needy as those first three franchises,” Woodroof wrote.

The Seahawks could have some competition if they aim to land Brown. SI.com’s John Dillon named the Kansas City Chiefs as a likely team to sign Brown, even though the Chiefs brought in fellow veteran Josh Downs ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

It is unclear if Kansas City has any interest in reuniting with Brown, but the Chiefs still have a clear need at the wide receiver position after lackluster outings from pass-catchers Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals in the team’s blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

Hollywood Brown Looking for Fresh Start

As Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp noted, Brown is looking for a fresh start after a disappointing tenure with the Eagles.