Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp had more than a victory to celebrate following Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

After helping Seattle secure a 21-13 victory on November 15, Kupp shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring someone who might look familiar to longtime fans of the former Los Angeles Rams star.

That person was his younger brother, Ketner Kupp, who is now a defensive quality control coach with the Raiders.

The post, shared Monday, featured the brothers standing together on the field at Allegiant Stadium, with Cooper wearing his Seahawks No. 10 jersey and Ketner sporting Raiders gear.

But the carousel also included a trip down memory lane. Another photograph showed the brothers during their time with the Rams, while an older image captured an embrace from their college football days.

Cooper kept the caption simple, posting a handshake emoji.

The photos offered a touching glimpse into the brothers’ football journey, which has taken them from college teammates to the same NFL roster and, finally, opposing sidelines.

Who Is Cooper Kupp’s Brother, Ketner Kupp?

Ketner Kupp is Cooper Kupp’s younger brother, a former college linebacker and current member of the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff.

According to his official Raiders biography, Ketner joined the organization in 2026 as a defensive quality control coach under head coach Klint Kubiak.

Before reaching the NFL coaching ranks, Ketner spent five seasons at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington. He served as linebackers coach from 2021 through 2023 before becoming the program’s defensive coordinator for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

His defensive units produced impressive results. In 2024, Pacific Lutheran ranked sixth nationally among Division III programs in rushing defense, allowing just 57.6 yards per game, while finishing tied for ninth nationally with 34 sacks.

His connection to Cooper goes well beyond their family name.

Both brothers played college football at Eastern Washington University. Cooper became one of the most prolific receivers in college football history, while Ketner developed into a standout linebacker.

Ketner finished his Eastern Washington career with 267 tackles, including 115 during his senior season.

In 2019, the brothers briefly became NFL teammates when the Los Angeles Rams signed Ketner as an undrafted free agent linebacker.

Although Ketner did not ultimately make the regular-season roster, the experience gave the brothers another opportunity to share a football field before their careers took different paths.

Cooper Kupp Scores Touchdown Against Brother’s Raiders

Sunday’s reunion came after Cooper delivered an important play in Seattle’s victory.

With Drew Lock starting in place of the injured Sam Darnold, the Seahawks found themselves trailing early after the Raiders capitalized on a Seattle turnover.

Lock responded by escaping pressure and finding Kupp for a 34-yard touchdown pass in the first half.

The veteran receiver finished with one catch for 34 yards and a touchdown, helping Seattle improve to 6-4 entering its bye week.

Lock ultimately threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns in the win, giving Seattle plenty to consider as it evaluates its quarterback situation.

That conversation has already generated attention, with one former NFL quarterback calling for Lock to become Seattle’s permanent starter.

The Seahawks also received a major contribution from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who finished with eight receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown.

For Cooper, however, the afternoon delivered something beyond another touchdown.

Seven years after sharing an NFL locker room in Los Angeles, the Kupp brothers found themselves back on the same field, this time with different teams.

And judging by Cooper’s Instagram carousel, it was a moment worth remembering.