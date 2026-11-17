The Seattle Seahawks picked up a gritty victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, as they fought back from an early deficit to pick up a 21-13 win. With this win, the Seahawks pushed their record to 6-4, and while they aren’t in control of the NFC West division, they are still very much in the hunt for a playoff spot as we enter the second half of the 2026 campaign.

Much of the discussion surrounding Seattle has revolved around its offense this season, but it has once again been the defense that has powered this team forward. At the heart of this unit is All-Pro defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who is in the middle of authoring another standout season. In an exclusive interview with Heavy on Seahawks, Williams discussed the Seahawks’ upcoming playoff push, while also shedding light on his new collaboration with Dad Gang.

Leonard Williams Gets Real on Seahawks’ Super Bowl Dreams

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After taking down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, the Seahawks entered the new season with a target on their back. As the defending champs, every team was going to give Seattle its best shot, because until a new champion is crowned, this is the best team in the league. Williams knew that the perception surrounding the Seahawks would be different this season, but he revealed that, inside the building at least, nothing has changed for this group.

“Our approach hasn’t changed: prepare the same way, trust each other and go take it,” Williams told Heavy on Seahawks. “Nobody’s handing it to us, and that’s how we like it.”

Considering the attrition Seattle has dealt with in terms of injuries, sitting at 6-4 certainly isn’t anything to scoff at. However, the Seahawks are 2.5 games behind the San Francisco 49ers in their division, which means their most likely path to the postseason is by earning a wild card spot. Playoff seeding will become very important over the next few weeks, but Williams relayed that all this team cares about is playing the best football possible every time it takes the field.

“We just have to take it one week at a time,” Williams said when asked about the challenge of chasing down the 49ers. “If we take care of our business, the rest will take care of itself.”

Leonard Williams Discusses Dad Gang Partnership

Heavy Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams opened up on his new collaboration with Dad Gang

Williams has obviously been quite busy on the field, but he’s also taken part in a new collaboration with the lifestyle brand Dad Gang. As part of his work with Dad Gang, Williams recently teamed up with the company and worked on a limited-edition hat for the brand. When asked about his work with Dad Gang, Williams made it clear that the decision to team up with them on this project was an easy one.

“It just felt right,” Williams explained. “Getting to make something that represents who I am now, on and off the field, was a no-brainer.”

Since he personally helped with the design process of this hat, Williams wanted to make sure every detail he included counted. The hat takes on a fishing theme, which is a nod to Williams’ love for fishing with his father. A dad himself now, Williams is excited to take up the hobby with his son once he is old enough to start casting his line, and he hopes that fathers across the world will resonate with the message he is trying to get across with his work on this hat.

“I wanted every detail to mean something,” Williams admitted. “I’ve been really into fishing ever since my dad introduced it to me. My dad was a big fisherman from Texas, so he did a lot of bass fishing and freshwater fishing. We moved to Florida and then that’s when we started doing a lot of saltwater fishing … It was just a bond between me and my dad. I’m excited to give that to my son one day. Hopefully other dads see it and feel like it’s made for them.”

Folks who are interested in picking up Williams’ new Dad Gang hat can head to their official website and find them available for purchase. In the football world, Williams and the Seahawks are enjoying their bye week in Week 11, but it won’t be long until they return to action for a very important divisional matchup against the Niners in Week 12.