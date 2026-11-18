As the Seattle Seahawks enter the bye week, a reflection of their year thus far indicates less than ideal management of the injuries and the offense. The Seahawks witnessed an injury on the first drive of the year when quarterback Sam Darnold exited against the New England Patriots. Secondly, running backs Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet have dealt with health issues of their own. Price missed several games after enduring a chest injury after the game against the Washington Commanders. Charbonnet tore his ACL during the Seahawks run to the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. Both have returned to play in recent weeks.

Another road block for the success this season has been offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. The Seattle Seahawks offense currently ranks 23rd overall in expected points added per play. Klint Kubiak’s transition to the Las Vegas Raiders altered the Seattle’s continuity on offense despite returning most of the roster outside of Kenneth Walker III.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic writes, “Injuries — including to quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Jadarian Price — are potentially a reason Seattle’s offense hasn’t taken off under first-year coordinator Brian Fleury (they’re No. 23 in EPA/play), but on the flip side, the Seahawks can win games with a great defense and backup quarterback Drew Lock, a mark of a team that can problem-solve through adversity. Seattle seemed to have made one of the great moves of the trade deadline with the acquisition of All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, but he needed a knee procedure a week after the transaction and is week to week. Like with the rival Rams, Seattle’s road to the postseason gets tougher because of a stellar NFC North.”

Seattle Seahawks Season Presents Issues With Problem Solving

One obstacle that The Athletic hinted at is the lack of health on the offensive line. The Seattle Seahawks acquired all-pro guard Quentin Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts prior to the NFL Trade Deadline. However, he has only played one game with the Seattle Seahawks. Fellow guard Anthony Bradford plus Tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas also have been dealing with recent ailments that limit their availability.

The current bye week comes at the perfect time for the Seattle Seahawks as they aim to get healthy prior to their second encounter with the San Francisco 49ers. If the 49ers drop this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks could reach within a game of the NFC West division. The stakes are mounting as the NFC playoff picture tightens.

It Is Now Or Never For The 2026 Seahawks

Another massive decision looming for the Seattle Seahawks is who will be the starter against San Francisco. Head coach Mike Macdonald insists that Darnold remains the starter for the organization. However, that also requires him to be at full health. If Darnold fails to return to the starting lineup, Lock will continue to be the starter and perhaps for the rest of the season. Lock outperforms Darnold in 2026 by pretty much every metric, but Darnold’s health is obviously a considerable factor in that.