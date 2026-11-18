The Seattle Seahawks face some difficult decisions at quarterback once Sam Darnold is healthy enough to return to the field. Amid the quarterback controversy, the Seahawks have released one of the team’s signal-callers.

When called upon this season, Drew Lock has shined, prompting some to push for the veteran to keep the QB1 spot even when Darnold is healthy. Additionally, the Seahawks have Jalen Milroe on the roster as a developmental quarterback.

Seattle also signed Adrian Martinez to the team’s practice squad during Darnold’s injury as additional insurance at quarterback. Lock has also been playing through multiple injuries.

If Lock and Darnold were both sidelined, it would have left Milroe as the Seahawks only quarterback on the roster before Seattle added Martinez.

Now, the Seahawks are cutting ties with Martinez, a potential sign that Darnold and Lock may be getting closer to being fully healthy.

Seattle announced the release of Martinez on Nov. 17 in order to make room for nose tackle Deven Eastern. The Seahawks initially signed Martinez on Nov. 4, meaning the quarterback was part of the Seattle roster for less than two weeks.

Seattle briefly cut ties with Eastern on Nov. 16 but reunited with the defender one day later.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on QB Controversy: ‘Sam’s Our Starting Quarterback’

There has been plenty of chatter about whether Darnold or Lock should be the Seahawks starting quarterback, but head coach Mike Macdonald made it clear that Seattle has a QB1.

Macdonald revealed that Darnold will once again be the Seahawks starter once the veteran is fully healthy.

“So, Sam’s our starting quarterback,” Macdonald told Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” during a Nov. 16 interview. “I can’t wait for him to be fully healthy probably for the first time… this year and get a full week’s worth of work, and we’ll rock ‘n roll from there.

“But to have Drew as our backup and to play the way he has, it’s just been awesome. So, we’re blessed,” Macdonald added.

“Like I said yesterday, I think we have three really good quarterbacks and Sam’s our starter.”

Seahawks News: Seattle Cut Ties With QB Adrian Martinez Less Than 2 Weeks After Signing

Martinez has struggled to solidify himself as an NFL quarterback. During his college football career at Nebraska and Kansas State, Martinez was known for his ability to be a threat with his legs.

The dual-threat quarterback’s best statistical season came with Nebraska in 2021. The then-junior quarterback threw for 2,863 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 appearances.

Martinez also added 525 rushing yards and 13 TD’s on the ground, combining for more than 3,300 total yards.

The Seahawks Are ‘Optimistic’ Sam Darnold Will Start vs. 49ers as Drew Lock Returns to Bench

Martinez’s release indicates that the Seahawks feel that Darnold’s health is trending in the right direction heading into the bye week. Macdonald noted that Darnold has a chance to start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 29.

“I’d say we’re really optimistic that he’s going to be able to get a full week’s worth of work and be able to play against San Francisco,” Macdonald explained to Seattle Sports.

“I don’t want to make any declarations yet because we still got to get through this week and there’s some hurdles that he needs to be able to get over between now and then, but barring (a lack of progress from the injuries), then he should be ready to go.”