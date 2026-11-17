Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was pretty adamant Sam Darnold will remain the team’s starter behind center after the bye week. But that hasn’t stopped the debate about whether the Seahawks should start Drew Lock instead.

CBS Sports’s Bryan DeArdo appeared to add more ammunition to that conversation.

On Tuesday, DeArdo ranked all 50 quarterbacks who have started a game this season. The analyst placed Lock at No. 16, which was significantly ahead of where Darnold fell on the list.

“Each backup quarterback that has started a game this season has had various levels of success,” wrote DeArdo. “None has been better than Lock, who is 3-0 this year as Seattle’s starting quarterback.

“Lock’s stellar play (he has had seven touchdowns, no picks, and has completed 73.1% of his passes) has led to rumblings about whether or not he should be the starter in Seattle moving forward.”

Meanwhile, DeArdo ranked Darnold at No. 24 on the list.

Seahawks’ Drew Lock Experiencing Better Season Than Sam Darnold

Eight spots on a quarterback rankings list is a pretty significant lead for Lock over Darnold. Seahawks fans can further discuss the gap with the tiers DeArdo used on his list.

The analyst placed Lock in his fifth quarterback tier. Interestingly, Lock was the only signal-caller in that tier.

Darnold was two tiers behind in the “struggling starters” tier of signal-callers. The other quarterbacks in that tier were Cam Ward, Jalen Hurts, Michael Penix Jr., Malik Willis, Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett.

While Darnold was the top-ranked quarterback among the “struggling starters,” that’s still not where he wants to be. A lot of those other signal-callers could or have already lost their starting roles.

But it’s understandable why Darnold is in that tier. The 29-year-old has 10 touchdowns versus nine interceptions in seven starts this season. He has averaged 7 yards per pass as well, which is a decrease from 8.5 yards per attempt last season.

Meanwhile, Lock has thrown seven touchdowns with zero interceptions in four appearances this year. He’s averaged 9 yards per pass.

Mike Macdonald States Darnold Remains Starter

Lock was already playing well enough to create some controversy with who the Seahawks should start behind center going forward. Then in Week 10, Lock completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a superb performance in the 21-13 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the team now on a bye, Seahawks pundits might debate Darnold versus Lock for the next several days. But Macdonald tried to get ahead of the quarterback controversy Monday.

“I think we have three really good quarterbacks, and Sam is our starter,” Macdonald said on Seattle Sports’ Brock & Salk on Monday.

“Drew’s been fantastic. He’s been phenomenal. But Sam’s our quarterback.”

Darnold is 3-4 as the team’s starter this season. But in his first campaign with Seattle, Darnold led the Seahawks to a 17-3 mark including the playoffs.

He threw five touchdowns and zero interceptions during three postseason contests on the team’s way to the Super Bowl title last campaign.