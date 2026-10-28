Bears QB Caleb Williams Makes Bold Statement About Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has a great deal of respect for the Seattle Seahawks defense. In fact, he believes there isn’t a better unit in the NFL.

Ahead of Chicago’s Monday Night Football showdown against Seattle on Nov. 2, Williams delivered a glowing assessment of head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense, calling it the best in football while acknowledging the challenges it presents for the Bears offense.

“Obviously, that’s the best defense in football right now for stats-wise, players, and scheme,” Williams said during his Wednesday, Oct. 28, press conference.

“And so, it’s going to be fun for us. It’s going to be a challenge for us. And we accept that challenge.”

Williams’ comments come just three days after Seattle held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to three points in a 20-3 victory at Lumen Field.

And the numbers largely support his assessment.

Caleb Williams Explains Why Seahawks Defense Is So Difficult to Beat

Through seven games, Seattle leads the NFL in total defense, allowing just 233.9 yards per game. The Seahawks also rank first against the pass at 144.4 yards allowed per game and fourth in scoring defense at 17.9 points allowed per contest.

But Williams wasn’t simply impressed by the statistics. He identified a specific element of Macdonald’s defensive approach that he believes will test his discipline throughout Monday’s game.

“They don’t allow deep plays. So you got to be as patient as possible,” Williams said. “And that’s obviously hard, the whole game trying to be patient, patient, patient. So it’s a challenge for me. It’s a challenge for our offense.”

The Bears quarterback also emphasized protecting the football, something Seattle’s defense has demonstrated an ability to punish opposing offenses for failing to do.

“Being able to take the dirty yards, protecting the football. They do a good job with punching the ball out and interceptions,” Williams said.

The Seahawks have recorded eight interceptions through seven games, tied for second in the NFL entering Week 8. Julian Love and Nehemiah Pritchett have two apiece, while Ernest Jones, Josh Jobe, Ty Okada and Drake Thomas have each contributed one.

Williams also praised Seattle’s pursuit of the football and its personnel.

“They rally to the ball. They got players, they got the scheme, like I said,” Williams said. “So, I mean, they’re fully equipped over there to do whatever they need as a defense and as a team.”

Seahawks Face Major Test Against Caleb Williams and Bears Offense

Seattle’s defense may be leading the league, but Chicago presents a different challenge from the one the Seahawks just faced against Kansas City.

The Bears enter Monday’s matchup with a 5-2 record and one of the NFL’s most productive offenses under head coach Ben Johnson.

Chicago ranks third in total offense at 390.7 yards per game and eighth in scoring at 25.7 points per game.

Williams has also been particularly effective since returning from a three-game absence. He threw for 305 yards in Chicago’s 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 18, then followed that performance with 308 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-24 victory over the New England Patriots on Oct. 22.

Those consecutive 300-yard outings set up an intriguing matchup against a Seattle defense that has allowed fewer than 150 passing yards per game this season.

Williams, however, understands that moving the football against Macdonald’s defense will require more than his usual ability to generate explosive plays.

“We got to go out there. We got to execute. We got to do our part,” Williams said. “That’s focused on the details, our fundamentals.”

He also highlighted the importance of limiting penalties and avoiding mistakes, two factors that could prove particularly important against a defense that has repeatedly made opponents work for their yardage.

Seattle will have the opportunity to back up Williams’ assessment on a national stage Monday, when the Seahawks host the Bears at Lumen Field.