The Seattle Seahawks traded for Quenton Nelson to strengthen their offensive line.

They have had a short time to see the results.

The veteran guard has played one game for Seattle since the trade. A knee injury interrupted his arrival, leaving the Seahawks waiting on a player they acquired to help their stretch run.

Seattle Sports host Mike Salk wants to see what Nelson can bring once he returns.

In a Nov. 21 judgment of Seattle’s offense, Salk named Nelson among three players who could help the unit improve. He acknowledged the limited sample and the injury before laying out his expectations.

“I want to see that guy clearing out huge lanes for the running backs on this team,” Salk said.

Nelson’s Knee Injury Has Delayed Seattle’s Plans

Seattle acquired Nelson on Oct. 27 from the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks sent a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection to Indianapolis.

His resume explains the investment. Nelson earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first eight seasons. He received first-team All-Pro recognition in his first three years.

Seattle put him at left guard and moved Grey Zabel to the right side. The injury forced another change. Zabel returned to left guard, while Anthony Bradford reentered the lineup at right guard.

Nelson underwent a minor knee procedure on Nov. 9. Seattle kept him off injured reserve and described his status as week to week.

Coach Mike Macdonald had no firm practice timetable on Nov. 16.

“I know he really wants to play,” Macdonald said.

Seahawks’ Running Game Has Started to Improve

The Seahawks have found some production while Nelson recovers.

Seattle rushed for 150 yards in its 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 15. Zach Charbonnet supplied 94 yards, while Jadarian Price added 36 and scored his first NFL touchdown.

Macdonald said afterward that Seattle was “chasing to be an elite run unit.”

Seattle returns from its bye on Nov. 29 against the San Francisco 49ers. With seven regular-season games remaining, the Seahawks have limited time to build continuity before the playoff field takes shape.

Nelson could help that pursuit. A productive ground game would ease the burden on the passing attack and give Seattle more ways to sustain drives.

Salk sees room for Price to contribute more, too. He pointed to the rookie’s recent flashes after early fumbling trouble and an injury. He named AJ Barner as his third choice, calling for greater involvement from the tight end.