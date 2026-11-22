The Seattle Seahawks will not be playing on Sunday, November 22, despite a full slate of NFL games taking place across the league.

Seattle is enjoying its Week 11 bye after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 21-13 on November 15, improving to 6-4 on the season. That means Seahawks fans will have to wait another week to see their team back on the field.

The Seahawks’ next game comes Sunday, November 29, against the San Francisco 49ers in a critical NFC West matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT) on FOX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

While Seattle gets an extra week of rest, the break comes at an important time for a team dealing with injuries and trying to make up ground in the division standings.

Why Aren’t the Seattle Seahawks Playing Today?

The Seahawks have their scheduled bye in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season, meaning they won’t play on November 22.

Seattle enters the break having won three of its last four games, including the Week 10 victory over Las Vegas. However, the team still has significant questions to answer before returning to action.

Starting quarterback Sam Darnold has missed Seattle’s last two games because of quad and rib injuries, leaving Drew Lock to handle the offense in his absence.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism that Darnold would return to practice following the bye and potentially start against San Francisco. His availability will be one of the biggest developments to monitor when Seattle resumes practice.

The offensive line is another concern. Veteran guard Quenton Nelson has missed time following a knee procedure, and his availability for the 49ers game has not been established.

The additional recovery time is valuable, particularly with the Seahawks preparing for a divisional opponent that has already beaten them this season.

When Is the Seahawks’ Next Game? Week 12 Schedule and TV Channel

The Seahawks return to action against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 29, in Week 12.

Here are the details for Seattle’s next game:

Opponent: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers Date: Sunday, November 29, 2026

Sunday, November 29, 2026 Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT

4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

The matchup carries significant implications for the NFC West race. San Francisco enters Week 11 with an 8-1 record, while Seattle sits at 6-4.

The 49ers also have a considerably different schedule leading into the contest. San Francisco faces the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on November 22, while the Seahawks have the entire week off.

Seattle will have an opportunity to take advantage of that rest when the teams meet for the second time this season.

After facing San Francisco, the Seahawks return home to host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, December 7, giving them another nationally televised matchup to begin the final stretch of the regular season.