Cooper DeJean left Sunday’s game with his eye intact. He also left with a theory about why DK Metcalf went after it.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive back spoke after a 19-16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Metcalf was ejected in the third quarter after two penalties during confrontations with DeJean. A replay showed the receiver reaching toward DeJean’s face through his helmet.

Asked whether Metcalf had poked his eye, DeJean answered: “Almost. Just missed,” according to postgame video from Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Olivia Reiner.

Cooper DeJean Explains Why DK Metcalf Went After Him

DeJean said he had been poked in the eye on a football field before, but those incidents were accidental. He believed Sunday’s attempt was deliberate.

“He wasn’t getting the ball a whole lot during that game. Some receivers, they let that get to them,” DeJean said in a postgame video shared by ESPN’s Tim McManus. “Obviously he tried to take it out on me.”

Metcalf finished with one catch for 2 yards on four targets. His catch came on Pittsburgh’s opening drive. He was flagged after a clash with DeJean early in the third quarter, then penalized again after another confrontation later in the period. The second flag brought an automatic ejection.

DeJean described the matchup as two players competing. Metcalf was trying to block him; DeJean was trying to get free. Their contact carried over until the play that sent Metcalf off the field.

Eagles Defense Finishes the Job After Metcalf’s Exit

Philadelphia won for the first time in eight games. The Eagles held Pittsburgh to 16 points and sacked Aaron Rodgers five times.

The Steelers made it a three-point game late, but they never got the ball back.

With 1:09 left, Joe Milton III found DeVonta Smith for 7 yards on third-and-6. The first down let Philadelphia run out the clock.

Metcalf’s exit left Pittsburgh without its top receiver for that final push.

Before he went to the locker room, his penalties had drawn more attention than his lone catch.

DeJean kept his postgame explanation plain, as the Steelers dropped a game that hurts them as they vie for a playoff spot.