The Seattle Seahawks had their bye week in Week 11, but the reigning Super Bowl champions’ path to a repeat might be through a Wild Card spot as the San Francisco 49ers show no signs of slowing down.

San Francisco is 9-1 and, barring a collapse on this final stretch of games, the 49ers are in the driver’s seat for the NFC West. As a result, the Seahawks will have to be monitoring what’s going on in the NFC North.

CBS Sports NFL analyst Justin Simmons believes that the final Wild Card spot will be battled out between the Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. Moreover, Simmons has the Rams in the final Wild Card spot, meaning at least in his eyes the Seahawks are missing the playoffs.

“It’s coming down to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, and I think if the Rams can beat Green Bay on that Wednesday night game, I’m really liking the Rams’ chances,” Simmons said during a Nov. 22 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.”

Why Rams Predicted to Secure Final Wild Card Spot

Simmons also explained why he’s going with the Rams over the Seahawks for the final Wild Card spot. So it will be surprising if this prediction played out in this last stretch of games before the playoffs.

“I think the Packers are out regardless, even if they beat the Rams. So it’s between [the Seahawks and Rams for the final Wild Card spot]. I’m gonna go with McVay. Obviously, the Seahawks have championship pedigree as well. They just won a [season] ago.

“But I’m gonna go with [head coach Sean McVay], Matthew Stafford. I think the defense is playing a little bit better. Yes, they’re gonna miss Puka Nacua, but they’re gonna get Davante Adams back at some point during this season. Something about me is just, I’m going with the Rams, and that’s just a gut feeling.”

Seattle has a tough task coming out of their bye week as they’ll be traveling to face San Francisco. A loss in Santa Clara will see their playoff hopes take a major hit, especially if the Rams win on Nov. 25.

Seahawks Shouldn’t Consider Making QB Change

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have a QB debate surrounding the team as the national media are sharing their takes on whether Seattle should make a change at the position. Former NFL player and analyst Mark Schlereth isn’t one of them, but he does note that Darnold has one more chance to show that he’s QB1 in Seattle.

“Here’s what I think is going to happen is that you’re going to tell Sam Darnold, ‘We’re going to get you 100 percent healthy, and if that means an extra week or two, that’s what we’re willing to do because you’re that important to this organization,'” Schlereth said in a Nov. 19 video from “The OG Football Show.” “You’re going to let Drew Lock play up until that point, and then you’re going to bring Sam Darnold back.

“Now, if Sam Darnold continues to struggle and he continues to throw interceptions like it’s his job, then you’re going to pull him for Drew Lock. But right now, this, I believe, is still Sam Darnold’s team, is still Sam Darnold’s job, and he’s going to get one more opportunity to lead from the front. If it doesn’t happen, then I think you may make a decision going forward. But right now, I still believe it’s Sam Darnold’s team.”