The Seattle Seahawks had Sunday off.

Their former quarterback spent it ending a losing streak.

Geno Smith completed 17 of 21 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns as the New York Jets beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Nov. 22.

The win snapped New York’s five-game skid. Smith finished without an interception and posted a 141.2 passer rating, according to the Jets’ report on his performance.

He did it a week after an ankle injury forced him out against Buffalo.

“I just want to win games,” Smith said, via NewYorkJets.com

The veteran quarterback looked good staying patient, spreading the ball around and making the throws his team needed.

Geno Smith Throws 3 Touchdowns After Ankle Injury

Smith’s status had drawn worries throughout the week. He returned to full practice before the game and then helped New York score on five of its six possessions.

Two touchdown passes went to Sterling Shepard, who joined the game-day roster from the practice squad. Breece Hall caught the other.

Smith found Hall for a 7-yard score in the second quarter. Later in the half, he rolled right and located Shepard for an 8-yard touchdown.

The Chargers closed within 20-17 early in the fourth quarter. Smith answered with another scoring drive, finishing it with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Shepard.

New York stretched the lead back to 10 points and held on.

“Geno, man, he’s slicing and dicing to anybody that’s open,” coach Aaron Glenn said in the team’s game recap.

Smith completed passes to eight receivers. The Jets converted nine of 11 third downs, giving their quarterback repeated chances to keep drives alive.

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich called plays from the sideline for the first time this season. New York supported Smith with 86 rushing yards from Hall and 75 from Braelon Allen.

The formula gave Smith room to work without asking him throw more than needed.

Smith’s Seattle Career Built on a Second Chance

Smith spent six seasons with the Seahawks, arriving in 2019 as a backup.

He won the starting job in 2022 after Seattle traded Russell Wilson. Smith led the Seahawks to the playoffs that season and earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Pro Bowl selections followed in 2022 and 2023.

Seattle traded Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick in March 2025. He had just set franchise records with 407 completions, 4,320 passing yards and a 70.4% completion rate.

The Jets acquired him from Las Vegas this March, bringing him back to the organization that drafted him in 2013.

Sunday’s outcome moved New York to 3-8.

Smith even wanted more from himself, too.

“I feel like I can play a whole lot better,” he said.