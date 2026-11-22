The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves at the center of a quarterback debate following Drew Lock’s strong performances over the past two weeks and the times he’s stepped in for Sam Darnold due to injury.

His play this season has sparked questions from national media about whether Seattle should consider replacing Darnold with Lock for the remainder of the season.

Lock has posted a 123.8 passer rating, thrown for 415 yards, and recorded three touchdowns over his last two games, according to StatMuse. Nonetheless, one person who isn’t buying that the Seahawks should make a change at QB is former NFL head coach Jon Gruden.

“I tell you what, I don’t like being all over Sam Darnold,” Gruden said in a Nov. 19 video from his X account. “The guy’s playing hurt. He gets hurt in the first part of the season [and] plays against tough opponents. He just won you a Super Bowl. But let’s hold on here.

“I mean, the pass [Lock] threw to Cooper Kupp was luckier than a dog with 16 bones in his bucket. Who are we s—-ing? And then the throw to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, you think that’s a play that you’re going to rely on making every week? Good God.”

Sam Darnold Should Still Remain as QB1 for Seahawks

Along with Gruden, former NFL player and analyst Mark Schlereth isn’t one of them, but he does note that Darnold has one more chance to show that he’s QB1 in Seattle.

“Here’s what I think is going to happen is that you’re going to tell Sam Darnold, ‘We’re going to get you 100 percent healthy, and if that means an extra week or two, that’s what we’re willing to do because you’re that important to this organization,'” Schlereth said in a Nov. 19 video from “The OG Football Show.” “You’re going to let Drew Lock play up until that point, and then you’re going to bring Sam Darnold back.

“Now, if Sam Darnold continues to struggle and he continues to throw interceptions like it’s his job, then you’re going to pull him for Drew Lock. But right now, this, I believe, is still Sam Darnold’s team, is still Sam Darnold’s job, and he’s going to get one more opportunity to lead from the front. If it doesn’t happen, then I think you may make a decision going forward. But right now, I still believe it’s Sam Darnold’s team.”

Does Seattle Have a QB Controversy Brewing?

Although analysts like Gruden and Schlereth believe that Darnold should still be the guy in Seattle, former NFL player Devin McCourty believes that, at the very least, a QB controversy is brewing given how well Lock has played with the Seahawks offense this season.

“I’ve never been a head coach, but right now Drew Lock has come into the game [and] he knows where he wants to go with the ball,“ McCourty said during the “Sunday Night Football“ broadcast on Nov. 15. “He’s not forcing the ball to anyone. He’s not turning it over. I think for Seattle, you’ve got to try to make a decision on who’s going to be in the game.”