Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen had a hard afternoon with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He lost his place in the defense during Sunday’s 19-16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, then faced questions about it after the game.

Woolen didn’t dispute that he had been benched. He said he had to play better and accept the coaches’ decision.

“Just gotta be better,” Woolen told EJ Smith after the game. “I mean, I don’t know, it’s their jobs. You know what I’m saying? I can’t say too much. It’s just the coach’s job. I messed up, he’ll take me out. I gotta be a great teammate just like how the next guy is.”

The scene for Seattle fans had played out before. Woolen shared snaps with Josh Jobe in his final Seahawks season before signing with Philadelphia in March. Sunday brought a more abrupt change.

Riq Woolen Lost Snaps After Missed Tackles

Woolen missed several tackles during Pittsburgh’s long second-quarter drive, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Jonathan Jones took his place in the middle of that possession. Jones then broke up a third-down pass in the end zone, and the Steelers settled for a field goal.

Woolen later returned to the field as injuries thinned the Eagles’ cornerback group. Jones and Quinyon Mitchell both left the game, leaving Philadelphia to make another change at the position. The Eagles held on to end a seven-game losing streak.

His postgame words diverged away from excuses. Woolen said he made a mistake and understood why a coach would take him out. He also said his job was to support the next player. He did not say how the Eagles plan to use him in their next game.

Philadelphia signed Woolen to a one-year deal in March. His 6-foot-4 frame and 4.26-second speed gave the Eagles a proven option across from Mitchell. His place in that lineup now bears watching.

Woolen’s Seattle Exit Adds Context

Seattle drafted Woolen in the fifth round in 2022. He tied for the league lead with six interceptions as a rookie and earned a Pro Bowl selection. Across four seasons with the Seahawks, he recorded 12 interceptions and 53 passes defensed, according to the team’s free agency recap.

The final year was up and down. Seattle described his reduced role as a rotation with Josh Jobe. Woolen recovered from early struggles and contributed to the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run. Jobe remained in Seattle when Woolen left for Philadelphia.

This benching came in a different uniform and under a different coaching staff.

Woolen’s answer, though, was plain.

He expects more from himself, and he will have to earn the snaps back.