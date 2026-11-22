The Seattle Seahawks will encounter the Dallas Cowboys without one of Dallas’ most accomplished defensive backs.

The Cowboys placed cornerback DaRon Bland on injured reserve on Nov. 21. The move takes the former All-Pro out of the teams’ Dec. 7 meeting at Lumen Field.

Bland hurt his ankle during Dallas’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15. He had entered that game with an injury to his other ankle.

Seattle has a bye this week and visits San Francisco before hosting Dallas. By then, the Cowboys will still be working through Bland’s absence.

With the Seahawks offense led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the loss removes a defender with a history of turning passes into points despite issues this year.

Cowboys Lose Bland for Seahawks Matchup

The NFL requires players on injured reserve to miss at least four games before returning. That minimum covers Dallas’ trip to Seattle.

The Seahawks’ published schedule lists the Cowboys game for Dec. 7 on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

Dallas had already signaled that Bland would miss time.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer explained the injury on Nov. 16. Bland had passed a pregame workout before injuring the opposite ankle during the first quarter against San Francisco. He left the game and did not return.

“He worked out pregame and looked great,” Schottenheimer said.

The Cowboys’ transaction report raised the possibility that Bland could miss the rest of the season. Dallas has only one injured reserve return designation remaining, with running back Tyler Goodson another candidate for it.

Bland earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2023. That season, he intercepted nine passes and returned five for touchdowns, setting an NFL record.

Reuters noted on Nov. 21 that he has yet to record an interception this season. His recent production has fallen short of that breakout year, but Dallas still loses an experienced starter, making the roster decision harder.

Even if Bland recovers, Dallas must weigh his return against its other needs, as the Cowboys elevated cornerback Derion Kendrick from the practice squad for their Nov. 22 game.

Smith-Njigba Gives Seattle a Clear Passing Threat

Bland’s absence comes as Smith-Njigba continues to carry Seattle’s passing game.

The receiver entered the bye with 79 catches, 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the NFL in all three categories.

He caught eight passes for 171 yards against the Raiders, including a 71-yard touchdown. His 144 receiving yards in the third quarter set a franchise record for one quarter.

Seattle has produced those numbers through changes at quarterback. Drew Lock started the Raiders game while Sam Darnold recovered from rib and quadriceps injuries.

Macdonald expressed optimism on Nov. 16 that Darnold could return against San Francisco. He reiterated that Darnold remains the starter when healthy.