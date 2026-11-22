The Seattle Seahawks traded away a two-time Pro Bowl receiver.

They used the return to help solidify their defense.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell reminded fans how those moves connect.

DK Metcalf caught one pass for 2 yards before his third-quarter ejection against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 22. Two personal fouls ended his afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema criticized Pittsburgh’s investment in a post that Barnwell shared.

“What disaster the DK Metcalf trade has been for the Steelers,” Sikkema wrote.

Barnwell added the Seattle side: “And the Seahawks used the second-round pick they got for DK to trade up and draft Nick Emmanwori.”

And the Seahawks used the second-round pick they got for DK to trade up and draft Nick Emmanwori. https://t.co/2YwEpjh7MH — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 22, 2026

Seahawks Turned DK Metcalf Pick Into Nick Emmanwori

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Metcalf in March 2025. Their official announcement detailed the price: picks No. 52 and No. 223, with Seattle sending back No. 185 alongside the receiver.

A month later, the Seahawks packaged No. 52 with No. 82. The Tennessee Titans sent them No. 35, where Seattle selected Nick Emmanwori.

Seattle committed a third-round selection to get its safety. The Metcalf return got the more valuable pick in that package.

The Seahawks had grounds to move up. Emmanwori measured 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. He earned first-team AP All-America honors at South Carolina.

“Genuinely, I’m happy they came and got me,” Emmanwori said on draft night.

Metcalf had given Seattle a great deal of positive play before his departure with 438 catches, 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns across six seasons. Moving him meant relinquishing a dynamic receiver.

Emmanwori Gives Seattle a Return Worth Keeping

Emmanwori has since shown how he fits Mike Macdonald’s defense.

In Seattle’s October 25 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, he forced five incompletions and generated two pressures. One hit caused an interception, according to the Seahawks’ account of his performance.

“Most versatile player in the league,” Jaxon Smith-Njigba said afterward.

Pittsburgh made a much different financial commitment. Metcalf’s four-year, $132 million extension put him under contract for five years and $150 million overall, NFL.com reported.

Sunday supplied some return on that expense. Metcalf’s two personal fouls came during confrontations with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. The second ended his game.

One afternoon can’t define a trade. But Barnwell’s reminder gives Seattle fans a concrete way to judge this one. Pittsburgh paid for Metcalf, and Seattle used its biggest return to help land Emmanwori.