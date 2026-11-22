Former Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf finished Sunday with more personal fouls than catches and hit the showers early.

The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver was ejected in the third quarter against the Eagles after a second run-in with Philadelphia cornerback Cooper DeJean. Aaron Rodgers targeted Metcalf four times. His only catch went for 2 yards on Pittsburgh’s opening series.

The first flag came with Pittsburgh backed up at its own 4-yard line and trailing 13-6. Jaylen Warren ran for 5 yards, but after the whistle, Metcalf tangled with DeJean and drew an unnecessary roughness penalty. Rodgers went back to Metcalf on third down but the throw went off his hands, and Pittsburgh punted.

Metcalf’s second flag was even more egregious and out of line. He appeared to get in DeJean’s face again and reached through his facemask to poke him in the eyes. DeJean could be seen on the sideline pointing out what had happened. He didn’t have to deal with the polarizing pass-catcher the rest of the afternoon, with officials sending him back to the locker room early for his second personal foul.

DK Metcalf Had to Answer for Two Ejections in Seattle

Seattle fans have seen Metcalf’s antics and ejections before. In November 2021, officials tossed Metcalf after he scuffled with two Packers defenders in the closing minutes of Seattle’s 17-0 loss at Lambeau Field. He walked back into the huddle anyway. An official pointed him back to the sideline.

Later that week, the then-23-year-old receiver explained what he had to learn about opponents who challenged him after the whistle.

“I’m not going to back down from anything. I felt I was being challenged, and growing up is realizing that challenge and making the best decision for the team and not for myself,” Metcalf said at the time.

“I was doing it last year with Stephon Gilmore and Jalen Ramsey, so I’ve been doing it, but I’m just under a tighter microscope right now. Everybody is watching me to see what I do and how I would react. I’m taking that into account every time I’m going into a game or preparing for a week where I’m being looked at. It’s just another challenge that I have to overcome.”

Two years later, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner intercepted a Drew Lock pass intended for Metcalf. Warner lateraled the ball, Metcalf took him to the ground and Warner shoved him in the back of the head. Metcalf grabbed Warner’s face mask. Officials ejected Metcalf and San Francisco cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who had joined the scrum.

Philadelphia Was the Site of Metcalf’s Seahawks Breakout

As a Seattle rookie in January 2020, Metcalf caught seven passes for 160 yards in a 17-9 wild-card win over the Eagles. His 53-yard touchdown gave Seattle an 11-point lead, but it was the ball Russell Wilson threw him with 1:47 left that ended Philadelphia’s season.

The Seahawks faced third-and-10 at their own 11. Wilson went deep, and Metcalf pulled in a 36-yard pass between two defenders. Seattle kneeled out the clock.

Metcalf made two Pro Bowls and caught 48 touchdown passes in six seasons before the Seahawks traded him to Pittsburgh in March 2025.