The Seattle Seahawks have watched Drew Lock show up on the field this month.

His old school had a reason to celebrate him, too.

Missouri Athletics shared photos on Nov. 21 of Lock receiving recognition on the field for his place in its 2026 Hall of Fame class. The quarterback smiled and waved to the crowd while holding a child.

“Our guy,” the school wrote on X. “Hall of Fame Class of 2026, Drew Lock!”

The visit brought the 30-year-old quarterback back to the program where he threw 99 touchdown passes before entering the NFL.

Drew Lock Returns to Missouri After Hall of Fame Induction

Lock had a place in the class before Saturday’s photos appeared.

Missouri formally inducted its six honorees on Oct. 9. Lock joined that ceremony from Seattle via Zoom, taking part in a question-and-answer session and delivering his induction speech remotely.

The other five inductees attended in person. Former Missouri coach Barry Odom provided Lock’s video tribute, giving the quarterback a familiar voice during the ceremony.

That detail gives the November appearance more meaning. Lock had accepted the honor from across the country. Now, the school’s photos showed him back on its field.

His college numbers explain the welcome.

Missouri calls induction its highest honor for a former athlete, coach or administrator. The school enshrined its first class in 1990.

As Missouri detailed in its Hall of Fame announcement, Lock finished his Tigers career with 12,193 passing yards. He led the nation with 44 touchdown passes in 2017, setting school and Southeastern Conference single-season records at the time.

That season earned him first-team All-SEC honors. He helped Missouri reach bowl games in consecutive years before Denver selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft.

His selection came with a surprise. Lock and former Missouri player and assistant coach Andy Hill each thought he would tell the other about a Hall of Fame election.

Instead, both learned they had earned spots in the same class.

Seahawks Have Received Strong Play From Lock

The Missouri celebration followed one of Lock’s best performances of the season.

In its Nov. 18 update on former Tigers, the school highlighted his 240-yard, two-touchdown outing against Las Vegas. He completed 14 of 17 passes and added 20 rushing yards on six carries.

His touchdown throws included a 71-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a scoring toss to Cooper Kupp after escaping the pocket.

Seattle won 21-13. The Seahawks’ official player page lists Lock with 837 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and no interceptions this season, along with a 125.6 passer rating.

That action has given Seattle production from the quarterback. Lock first arrived through a trade in March 2022, spent the 2024 season with the Giants and returned to the Seahawks in April 2025.