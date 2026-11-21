The Seattle Seahawks made room under the salary cap this week.

A Seahawks podcast host thinks Zach Charbonnet could be part of the team’s plans for that flexibility.

Seattle cleared $9.88 million in 2026 cap space by restructuring three contracts, according to Over The Cap. The moves prompted Locked On Seahawks to raise Charbonnet as a candidate for an extension before his rookie deal expires.

The podcast framed the idea as a theory about general manager John Schneider’s plans. No agreement has been reported.

Seahawks Host Makes Case for Zach Charbonnet Extension

Charbonnet’s return from a torn ACL has given Seattle a fresh look at him before it makes a contract decision.

“His contract’s up after this year, his rookie contract,” Locked On Seahawks host Dan Viens said in a clip shared by the show.

Viens said Seattle needed to see Charbonnet return healthy and praised the way he handled his recovery. He argued that Charbonnet also embodies the traits Seattle wants in its players.

The host believes Charbonnet has come back “a better player than he was before the ACL injury.”

Charbonnet tore his ACL in Seattle’s divisional-round playoff win over the San Francisco 49ers in January. He opened this season on the physically unable to perform list. The Seahawks activated him Oct. 22, though he waited until the Nov. 2 game against Chicago to play.

His first outing was modest: six carries for 23 yards. A week later, he ran for 77 yards against Arizona. He followed that with 94 yards on 20 carries in Seattle’s Nov. 15 win over Las Vegas, according to the team’s game account.

He’s notched with 194 rushing yards on 42 carries through three games, per the Seahawks’ player page. His workload has risen from six carries to 16 to 20. Schneider has more to judge now than he did while Charbonnet was rehabbing.

Cap Move Gives Seahawks Options

Seattle converted salary in the contracts of Sam Darnold, Julian Love and Ernest Jones IV into bonuses. That created the $9.88 million in 2026 room. The restructures do not reveal how Seattle intends to use it.

Charbonnet’s four-year rookie contract is worth about $6.88 million, according to Over The Cap. He is due to reach free agency after the 2026 season if Seattle does not sign him again.

The Seahawks have another factor to weigh. They used a first-round pick on running back Jadarian Price, who has shared the backfield with Charbonnet since his return. In 2025,

Charbonnet rushed for a career-high 730 yards and 12 touchdowns before his playoff injury. Seattle can now judge how much of that production he can sustain alongside Price.

Coach Mike Macdonald has long praised Charbonnet’s work. In July, he said the back had “attacked the heck out of the offseason and his rehab”.

Charbonnet has since put his recovery, and three games of carries, on the table.