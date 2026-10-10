Seahawks Rival Tre Harris Hit With NFL Fine After Heated Incident

The NFL has handed down punishment following an incident involving Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris.

Harris was fined $9,870 for unnecessary roughness in the Chargers’ 30-23 loss to Seattle on October 4. The NFL categorized the violation as “striking/kicking/kneeing,” listing the infraction as occurring with 12:30 remaining in the first quarter.

That timestamp matches an altercation involving Harris and Jobe that resulted in offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during the opening quarter.

The fine provides a new development in a confrontation that had already attracted attention following one of the most penalty-filled NFL games in recent memory.

Tre Harris Fine Follows Incident With Seahawks’ Josh Jobe

The incident occurred early in the first quarter after Chargers running back Kimani Vidal gained one yard on second-and-5 at the Seahawks’ 23-yard line.

Officials assessed offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against Harris and Jobe. The penalties canceled each other out, allowing Los Angeles to continue its possession.

Justin Herbert subsequently threw an incompletion, and Cameron Dicker kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 3-0 lead.

The circumstances surrounding the penalties were initially unclear. Neither the official game report nor available player comments provided a detailed explanation of what occurred between the two players.

The NFL’s latest disciplinary announcement offers more information about Harris’ conduct, although the league’s broad violation category does not establish the precise action he committed.

It also raises a separate question concerning Jobe.

Both players received penalties on the field, but the newly available fine information establishes punishment for Harris. It does not, by itself, confirm whether Jobe received a fine for his involvement.

Seahawks-Chargers Game Featured Historic Number of Penalties

The Harris-Jobe incident was only a small part of an unusually contentious afternoon at Lumen Field.

Seattle and Los Angeles combined for 30 accepted penalties totaling 280 yards, the most penalties assessed in a regulation NFL game since 2000, according to Field Gulls.

The Seahawks accounted for 14 penalties and a franchise-record 150 yards, while the Chargers committed 16 penalties for 130 yards.

Seattle’s problems were particularly pronounced on defense, where personal fouls repeatedly extended Chargers possessions.

The penalties helped Los Angeles turn what had been a 27-6 deficit into a one-score game before Seattle ultimately secured the victory.

The Seahawks were frustrated enough by their performance that defensive players held a meeting during the following week to address the issue, according to the team’s official website.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has stressed the importance of eliminating preventable penalties without sacrificing the physical identity that helped Seattle win Super Bowl LX.

Now, as the Seahawks prepare for their October 11 matchup against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, discipline remains a major point of emphasis.

The fine against Harris adds another chapter to last week’s chaotic contest, but Seattle’s more pressing concern is ensuring that its own penalties don’t become a deciding factor against an NFC West rival.