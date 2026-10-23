Chiefs’ Chris Jones Has Words for Seahawks Before Week 7 Game

The Seattle Seahawks offense will be looking to bounce back in Week 7 after only recording 14 total points in their Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos. Nonetheless, it will be a challenging situation, as the Kansas City Chiefs defense is coming off only giving up six points in Week 6.

Still, the Seahawks offense needs to get going and can’t have a performance like they did in Week 6, when their defense held the opposition to 17 points, and Seattle still lost.

As a result, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones knows that the Seahawks offense is more than capable of waking up and scoring points, as he told reporters when asked about Seattle’s scheme.

“Their scheme runs [make the Seahawks a challenge], and I think Sam Darnold plays really, really great football in that scheme,” Jones told the media on Oct. 22 about the Seahawks offense. “They have a really good running back. Unfortunately, the rookie got hurt, but they have a really good system of how they scheme up plays and have one of the best receivers in the league.”

Eric Bieniemy on Challenges of Facing Seattle’s Defense

Meanwhile, on the other side of the football, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy shared his thoughts on facing a Seahawks defense that is coming off limiting the Broncos to 17 points and what challenges that unit presents.

“They’re very solid,” Bieniemy told reporters on Oct. 22. “They get after it. Mr. Lawrence has seemed like he’s found the fountain of youth since he’s been there. My man, No. 99, it just seems like he can’t go away. He’s just getting better and better with time. They got the young cat. It’s a shame. I need to check the list out here. But No. 91, oh my goodness, that’s a bad boy, Mr. Murphy.

“On top of that, they got some backers, Derick Hall and Drake Thomas. I don’t know why I didn’t mention No. 13, Ernest Jones. These guys can play and then their secondary is about as solid and as good as they come. So these guys are playing great ball on all three levels.”

Chiefs OC on Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Before Week 7 Game

Furthermore, Bieniemy noted that Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is the mastermind of this defense, and he has to be on the lookout for what he schemes up against the Chiefs’ offense.

“They’re led by a great defensive coach, Mike Macdonald,” Bieniemy added. “I had an opportunity to interact with him when he was in Baltimore. We practiced against each other. Good people, outstanding brilliant mind, and he’s done a hell of a job since he’s been there in putting those guys in position.

“So we got to go out and make sure that we’re playing fundamentally sound football and giving ourselves a chance to have a chance, but focusing on one play at a time because they are going to have some success. The thing is, can we overcome the difficult situations when presented?”

The Seahawks defense will look to build on its performance against Denver, after allowing at least 23 points in each of its three previous games.