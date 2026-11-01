Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara Looks Unrecognizable in Dramatic Halloween Transformation

Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara understood the assignment when it came to nailing her Halloween outfit. Ciara posted new photos showing off a remarkable transformation as the singer honored music icon Diana Ross.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks legend was busy amid his new career as a media analyst. Ciara took to social media to show off several different versions of her Ross costumes.

The singer posted old photos of Ross showing how remarkably similar she looked to the music legend.

“Two hearts that beat as one. Diana Ross 💜,” Ciara noted in an October 31, Instagram post revealing a purple dress as the star was photographed in a field just like an iconic Ross photo.

Ciara made an additional Instagram post showing off a different costume honoring Ross while labeling the 82-year-old music legend as “THE BOSS.” The singer’s original social media post already has more than 300,000 likes less than 24 hours after posting the images on Halloween.

Here’s a look at Ciara’s Halloween costume that has the internet buzzing.



Let us know your thoughts on Ciara’s Halloween fit in the comments below.

Ciara Pays Homage to Diana Ross With Viral Halloween Costume

Ciara has been a longtime admirer of Ross’ music. During a 2016 interview with #Legend, Ciara discussed her music playlist at the time.

“I’m into old-school tunes,” Ciara noted. “I have been loving the Bee Gees. I’ve been loving Diana Ross. I love Bruno Mars, when he sings live, he’s amazing.

“I go between old school and new, really. It depends on the day. When I feel like an old soul, I love old school but I also do love Drake,” Ciara added.

“Yeah, Bruno Mars and Drake are some of my favourite artists from this generation.”

Russell Wilson Returns to Denver for Chiefs-Broncos Game as Wife Ciara Celebrated Halloween

The couple has been known to have joint Halloween costumes, but it appears Wilson was tied up with other business during the holiday. On Halloween, Wilson posted updates from Denver ahead of his CBS responsibilities for the Chiefs-Broncos game.

Wilson is revisiting the home of his former team, but this time as a CBS analyst. It is no secret that things did not go as planned between Wilson and Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

During a March appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys,” Wilson revealed why he opted to go public regarding his frustration with Payton.

“I don’t say much; I never hardly ever say anything,” Wilson noted, per Marca. “But sometimes, you get fatigued of people talking about you.

“… To me, there’s a point in time where you have to [say], ‘I’ve realized I’ve stayed quiet for so long. There’s a time and place where I’m not.'”

The Seahawks & Russell Wilson Exchanged Messages After Retirement Announcement

Following Wilson’s retirement announcement this summer, the Seahawks honored the Super Bowl-winning quarterback with an Instagram post. Wilson responded with a heartfelt message in the comments.

“Thank You 12s! Forever a Seahawk. Go Hawks! 💙💚 Love, #3,” Wilson remarked to the June 3, Instagram message from the Seahawks’ initial