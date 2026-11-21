The Seattle Seahawks have yet to face the Los Angeles Rams this season.

Daniel Jeremiah believes that’s critical as the playoff race heats up.

Via Rams.com, Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Puka Nacua underwent MCL surgery and will miss “a couple months.”

Asked whether the receiver’s regular season was over, McVay said, “You can pretty much say yes.”

Jeremiah looked at the schedule during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show”. Seattle still has both games against Los Angeles ahead of it.

“They’re not gonna have to deal with Puka twice,” Jeremiah said. “They’re the biggest winners in this whole thing.”

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Daniel Jeremiah Points to Seahawks’ Two Rams Games

Seattle hosts Los Angeles on Christmas Day, then visits the Rams in Week 18.

The Seahawks and Rams are both 6-4 entering the weekend, leaving much at stake when they meet. Seattle is also trying to defend its Super Bowl title.

The Seahawks know what Nacua can do to them.

In their December 2025 meeting, he caught 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Seattle won 38-37 in overtime, but Nacua’s yardage was the second most ever recorded by a Seahawks opponent.

Los Angeles still has Matthew Stafford, and McVay said Davante Adams could return after the Rams’ upcoming game against Green Bay.

Nacua’s absence does, however, remove the receiver who leads the Rams with 70 catches and 715 yards despite playing only seven games.

Seahawks Still Have Ground to Make Up

Jeremiah’s point gives Seattle a clear-cut way forward through its two games with Los Angeles.

It doesn’t necessarily declare the NFC West race decided.

The Seahawks return from their bye with a Nov. 29 trip to face the San Francisco 49ers. Games against Dallas, the New York Giants and Philadelphia follow before the first Rams matchup.

Seattle must stay close enough for those final two divisional games to carry weight

As McVay left open the distant possibility of a playoff return for Nacua but said the Rams should plan to be without him, Jeremiah mainly sees a break the defending champions could use.