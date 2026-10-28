Seahawks Predicted to Cut Ties With Playmaker in Stunning Trade for $62 Million Superstar

The Seattle Seahawks turned heads by striking a blockbuster NFL trade with the Indianapolis Colts for star guard Quenton Nelson ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. NFL rumors persist that the Seahawks may not be done dealing ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

The Seahawks’ rushing attack has left a lot to be desired to start the season. Could the Seahawks be aggressive and acquire a veteran running back.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay offered predictions for five shocking trades that could happen before the deadline. The analyst predicts that the Seahawks will once again call the Colts.

Seattle is predicted to acquire Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor in the deal. The Seahawks send veteran running back Emanuel Wilson and 2027 second- and fourth-round picks to the Colts in exchange for Taylor in the NFL trade pitch.

Let’s explore the Seahawks’ chances of landing Taylor and the latest NFL rumors.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Predicted to Strike Shocking Trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis appears to be cleaning house after firing general manager Chris Ballard. The Colts have already dealt Nelson and DeForest Buckner, prompting plenty of speculation that Taylor will be next.

“Acquiring Jonathan Taylor would push Seattle’s offense back to the league’s upper echelon and allow the club to follow the same blueprint it did during last year’s Lombardi Trophy run,” Kay wrote in an October 27, story titled, “Predicting 5 Potential Shock Trades at 2026 NFL Trade Deadline.”

“… Bringing Taylor into the mix would significantly elevate a Seahawks ground attack that is averaging a middling 113.7 yards per game right now. That is nearly 10 yards below what the team rushed for during the 2025 campaign and almost 20 yards fewer than it averaged during its three-game postseason run,” Kay continued.

“While the move would cost the Seahawks some premium picks, upgrading Wilson to Taylor would have a transformative effect—catapulting Seattle back near the top of the Super Bowl favorites list.”

Trading for Colts Star Jonathan Taylor Comes With a Price for Seahawks Given RB’s $44 Million Contract

Acquiring Taylor would be an expensive investment after the Seahawks passed on giving Kenneth Walker a massive raise this offseason. Taylor’s two-year, $44 million contract is slated to run through the 2028 NFL season.

The veteran playmaker has already earned more than $62 million during his seven NFL seasons. Seattle has some time to make a decision before the NFL trade deadline.

NFL Trade Rumors: Colts Given 30% Chance to Cut Ties With RB Jonathan Taylor Via Deadline Deal

Rookie Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet both appear to be nearing a return to the field after being sidelined with injuries. The Seahawks may prefer to see how the duo performs together for the first time this season before striking a major trade for another running back.

It also remains to be seen if the Colts will actually look to move Taylor despite the flurry of recent moves. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler projects Indianapolis’ chances of trading Taylor are about 30%.

“Teams I’ve talked to aren’t totally sold that Indianapolis will trade Taylor despite heavy interest — at least not yet,” Fowler detailed in an October 28, article titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline: Ranking the top 25 candidates to move, plus team fits.”

“He is signed long term and would be a boon for next year’s coaching staff, whether it’s the current group or entirely new.