Controversial Call on Cooper Kupp Seals Seahawks’ Loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks‘ 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers ended with a controversial officiating decision involving wide receiver Cooper Kupp that left plenty of room for debate.

Facing fourth-and-10 with their hopes of extending the game on the line, the Seahawks turned to Kupp, who appeared to make a remarkable effort to reach the first-down marker along the sideline.

Damn, that’s close. Thought the replay showed he stayed in bounds. Instead, 49ers win. pic.twitter.com/uTmhxXGZ5R https://t.co/7ZqtEa94Vv — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 11, 2026

Officials ruled that Kupp had stepped out of bounds before reaching the necessary yardage, turning the ball over to San Francisco.

But replay footage appeared to tell a different story, showing Kupp stretching the football toward the first-down marker while seemingly remaining in bounds.

The ruling stood, effectively ending Seattle’s hopes of pulling off the comeback

Seahawks’ Cooper Kupp at Center of Controversial Fourth-Down Call

There was no disputing the effort from Kupp on the fourth-and-10 play. The veteran receiver extended the football toward the marker, trying to squeeze every possible inch out of a play that Seattle desperately needed.

The question was whether Kupp had already stepped out of bounds before the ball crossed the line to gain.

Officials determined he had, spotting the football short of the first down. However, replay angles appeared to suggest Kupp might have remained in bounds long enough to move the chains.

The Seahawks were robbed. The refs rigged this game. Kupp clearly got the 1st. https://t.co/Ig0bvrLGRB pic.twitter.com/isRwIMypGZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 11, 2026

That distinction was enormous. A successful conversion would have given Seattle a fresh set of downs and an opportunity to continue its comeback attempt. Instead, the ruling resulted in a turnover on downs, effectively sealing the game.

And because the replay did not produce a reversal, the Seahawks never got that opportunity.

Why Didn’t Replay Overturn the Seahawks’ Fourth-Down Ruling?

The NFL’s replay rules provide an important distinction between a questionable call and one that can actually be overturned.

Under Rule 15, officials can review whether the football reached the line to gain before a ball carrier was ruled out of bounds. However, overturning an on-field ruling requires clear and obvious video evidence.

That means replay officials cannot simply decide that a different ruling looks more likely. They need sufficient visual evidence to change the original decision.

In Kupp’s case, the on-field ruling that he was short became the crucial starting point for the review.

Even if the footage appeared to show Kupp reaching the marker, the original ruling would stand unless the available camera angles established that he had done so before going out of bounds.

It is a frustrating detail for Seahawks fans, particularly when the consequences were so significant.

There is also an important limitation to replay: An official’s out-of-bounds ruling generally cannot be erased simply to credit additional yardage gained afterward. The relevant question is where the football was when the runner was ruled out.

Controversial Loss Carries Major NFC West Consequences for Seahawks

The ruling was particularly painful given the opponent.

The 49ers entered Sunday’s matchup undefeated at 4-0, while Seattle arrived at 3-1 with an opportunity to take control of the NFC West standings.

Instead, San Francisco escaped Lumen Field with another victory, preserving its unbeaten record and adding an important divisional win.

Seattle, meanwhile, was left to confront a loss that might have unfolded differently had officials awarded Kupp the first down.

Of course, converting fourth-and-10 would not have guaranteed a Seahawks victory. Seattle still would have needed to finish the drive.

But the Seahawks never got the opportunity to find out.

That is what makes the Kupp ruling such a consequential ending. A game featuring two NFC West contenders ultimately came down to a matter of inches, a sideline and an on-field call that replay did not change.