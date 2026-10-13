Seahawks Star Cooper Kupp Makes Strong Statement About Sam Darnold Struggles

The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of questions to answer after another frustrating loss, but veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp isn’t questioning quarterback Sam Darnold.

In fact, Kupp believes one of Darnold’s greatest strengths has little to do with his throwing ability.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, October 13, Kupp praised his quarterback’s composure following Seattle’s 32-29 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, calling Darnold’s ability to remain steady through adversity an elite quality.

“It’s an elite trait of his to stay steady through the highs and lows of life, football, or a single play,” Kupp said. “His steadiness is an incredible trait, and it gives us supreme belief in him when he steps into the huddle with a next-play mindset and great energy.”

Those comments came after one of Darnold’s more difficult performances of the young season, with Seattle’s offense once again struggling to avoid costly mistakes.

Cooper Kupp Defends Sam Darnold After Seahawks’ Loss

Darnold completed 18 of 29 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against San Francisco. He was also sacked five times and finished with a 64.6 passer rating.

The Seahawks committed four turnovers overall, helping the 49ers escape Seattle with a victory despite a late Seahawks comeback attempt.

It was a significant departure from Darnold’s performance against the Washington Commanders on September 27, when he threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns.

For Kupp, however, the quarterback’s ability to handle the emotional swings of an NFL game remains one of the reasons Seattle believes it can get back on track.

“You can’t have anyone lingering or holding back because you feel that at the line of scrimmage,” Kupp explained.

Rather than dwelling on mistakes, Kupp believes Darnold’s approach allows the rest of the offense to immediately focus on the next opportunity.

And while Darnold’s numbers against San Francisco left plenty to be desired, Kupp also made it clear that Seattle’s offensive problems extend well beyond its quarterback.

Kupp Says Seahawks Receivers Must Help Darnold

Asked why Seattle’s passing offense has struggled to produce the same explosive plays and quick releases as last season, Kupp acknowledged that there are several factors involved.

But he also placed responsibility on himself and the Seahawks’ other receivers.

“As an offense, we all have a hand in the ball coming out,” Kupp said.

That includes creating opportunities after short completions, identifying defensive coverages and reaching the appropriate spots in their routes quickly enough for Darnold to deliver the football on schedule.

Kupp also pointed to the offensive inconsistencies that have plagued Seattle through five games.

“We have flashes and moments of efficiency, moments of explosiveness, and moments of just playing really good football,” Kupp said. “And then we also have moments where it’s just not good enough.”

The veteran receiver described the mistakes as self-inflicted, emphasizing that Seattle must stop putting its defense in difficult situations.

His comments echo the frustrations expressed by head coach Mike Macdonald following Sunday’s loss, particularly regarding ball security and the offense’s inability to sustain consistent execution.

Seattle has little time to correct those problems, either.

The Seahawks travel to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 15, giving Darnold and the offense a short turnaround against another challenging opponent.

Kupp isn’t looking for reasons to doubt his quarterback.

He’s looking for ways the rest of the offense can make Darnold’s job easier.