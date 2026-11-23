The Seattle Seahawks cut Tyrel Dodson nine games into his only season with the team.

Two years later, the linebacker helped close out a wild win for Carolina.

Dodson intercepted Jacoby Brissett with 33 seconds left Sunday, sealing the Carolina Panthers’ 35-33 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with eight tackles and a fumble recovery.

Carolina improved to 5-5 and opened a two-game lead in the NFC South. Dodson had a hand in two takeaways, including the one that kept Baltimore from attempting a winning field goal.

Tyrel Dodson Finishes Panthers’ Win With Two Takeaways

Dodson and rookie cornerback Will Lee III worked together on both turnovers.

Early in the fourth quarter, Lee knocked the ball from Derrick Henry following a short reception. Officials initially called the pass incomplete. Carolina challenged, won the review and took possession because Dodson had recovered the loose ball, the Panthers’ Kassidy Hill reported.

Their next turnover ended the game.

Brissett tried to escape pressure on Baltimore’s final possession. Lee contested his throw near the sideline, and Dodson moved into position to catch the deflection.

Dodson said his linebackers coach had challenged his effort pursuing the ball the previous week. This time, he followed the play and finished it.

The Panthers had needed every stop. Their game featured seven lead changes before Ryan Fitzgerald’s 37-yard field goal put Carolina ahead with 1:44 remaining.

Even with the interception, Dodson left the field with concerns about the defense.

“Takeaways and stuff is cool, but we got to stop them in the run game,” Dodson said, the Panthers’ Kassidy Hill reported.

Seahawks Moved On From Dodson During Mike Macdonald’s First Season

Seattle waived Dodson on November 11, 2024, after he started its first nine games.

The move came amid changes at linebacker. Seattle had traded Jerome Baker to Tennessee for Ernest Jones IV. Cutting Dodson cleared playing time for rookie Tyrice Knight, who would get the first chance at the vacant weakside spot.

Coach Mike Macdonald took a share of the blame when he explained the decision.

“This is a guy that’s come in and worked really hard, it didn’t work out here,” Macdonald said.

Macdonald said the release would let Dodson seek a larger role elsewhere. He also underscored that Seattle’s defensive problems aren’t just on its linebackers.

Sunday gave Seahawks fans a up-to-date look at their former starter.