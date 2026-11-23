The Seattle Seahawks trading away both DK Metcalf and Geno Smith continues to age like fine wine. Metcalf’s latest ejection puts the star playmaker in danger of additional punishment from the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout was ejected after attempting to poke Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye. An NFL fine is likely coming for the ejection, but Metcalf is also in danger of a suspension given the former Seahawks receiver has had multiple unfortunate incidents.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando described Metcalf’s latest antics as a “horror show.”

“DK Metcalf put on a show for former teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba during JSN’s bye week,” Sando wrote in a Nov. 23 story titled, “Stacking AFC contenders: Who is most dangerous in a historically great conference? Pick Six.” “A horror show, that is.

“DK Metcalf hit a new low Sunday in a career increasingly defined by them, finishing with more penalty yards (19) than receiving yards (2), a first for him in 127 career games.

“… Metcalf has 56 career penalties, counting playoffs and declined or offsetting fouls. That’s 22 more than any other receiver has committed since Metcalf entered the NFL with Seattle in 2019 (teammate Michael Pittman is second),” Sando continued.

“Metcalf leads every receiver in penalties for unnecessary roughness (seven), taunting (four), holding (13) and pass interference (17) over that span.”

Will NFL Suspend Steelers WR DK Metcalf?

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Fans may remember Metcalf was already suspended two games in 2025 after an altercation with a fan. This is could prompt the NFL to hand down a hefty punishment on Metcalf given his recent history.

“The league office will review the situation on Monday, with a decision inevitably made on whether additional discipline will be imposed,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted in a Nov. 22 article titled, “DK Metcalf’s 2025 suspension can be factor in discipline for Sunday’s ejection.”

“And Metcalf’s history becomes relevant to the evaluation. As one source explained it, Metcalf’s two-game suspension from 2025 after an altercation with a fan in Detroit can be taken into account. Which raises the question of whether Metcalf will be suspended again,” Sando added.

“If it’s going to happen, it will need to happen quickly. The Broncos play the Steelers on Friday.”

Seahawks News: Seattle Trading DK Metcalf to Steelers Continues to Age Nicely

Seattle trading Metcalf helped the franchise in two major ways. Not only did the move allow the Seahawks to get something in return for Metcalf, but it opened up an opportunity for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to emerge as the best receiver in the NFL.

Additionally, Seattle utilized the second-round pick they acquired from Pittsburgh for Metcalf to help the team move up to select versatile safety Nick Emmanwori with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

As for Metcalf, things have not been as smooth with the Steelers. Metcalf is now in danger of missing additional time as the Steelers attempt to make the NFL playoffs.

“League source suggests that DK Metcalf could be seeing an additional suspension and miss the Broncos game on Friday,” KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright noted in a Nov. 22 message on X.

“Metcalf has been ejected in two previous games and is considered a repeat offender.”