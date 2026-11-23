The Seattle Seahawks have never looked like losers of the D.K. Metcalf trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But as the weeks have gone on in the 2026 NFL season, Seahawks general manager John Schneider has come across as a king who won a ransom in the Metcalf deal a year and a half ago.

The veteran wideout reached a new low in Week 11, receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties while losing his cool during the third quarter in the Steelers matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The pair of fouls resulted in an automatic ejection.

NFL pundits everywhere ripped into Metcalf afterwards. CBS Sports’s Carter Bahns called Metcalf a “loser” in his Week 11 winners and losers column.

“As if the loss to the Eagles was not bad enough for DK Metcalf and the Steelers, the wide receiver made his day even worse with an inexcusable decision,” wrote Bahns. “Metcalf had been jawing at Philadelphia defenders all game and took it to another level when he poked Cooper DeJean in the eye a little more than halfway through the third quarter.

“That exchange drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty (Metcalf’s second of the game) and prompted his ejection from the game.

“Metcalf did not back up his trash talk with his performance. He caught just one pass for 2 yards across four targets.”

Things have gotten so bad for Metcalf in Pittsburgh, though, that by the end of Sunday, pundits weren’t discussing the ejection as an isolated incident the wideout can bounce back from. The conversation quickly turned into how or when the Steelers will move on from the veteran receiver.

Will Steelers Release WR D.K. Metcalf?

The likelihood the Steelers move on from Metcalf in the middle of the season seems very slim. The team is in the middle of a playoff race with a 42-year-old quarterback who still supports the veteran receiver.

While Rodgers called Metcalf’s ejection disappointing, he added “we love D.K.” when addressing the receiver to reporters after Sunday’s game.

Pundits discussing his future in Pittsburgh, though, is very telling. And with Rodgers set to retire after the season, March would be the natural time for the Steelers to part ways with Metcalf.

“If Metcalf’s struggles continue during the final weeks of this season, the Steelers will probably try to free themselves of his contract this offseason. They’d likely be willing to trade him for as little as a sixth- or seventh-round pick if a team is willing to take on his salary,” wrote CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo.

“The most likely scenario is the Steelers cutting or trading Metcalf with a post-June 1 designation in 2027. While doing so would force the Steelers to take on $11.925 million in dead money, it would save $26.5 million against the cap.”

That would mean Metcalf has seven games left this season to save his Steelers career.

In 10 games this fall, Metcalf has 36 catches, 434 yards and two touchdowns. Last season with Pittsburgh, he posted 59 receptions, 850 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 15 contests.

Over six seasons with the Seahawks, Metcalf averaged 73 catches, 1,054 receiving yards and eight touchdowns per year. He registered 14.4 yards per reception during that time.

In Pittsburgh, he’s averaging 13.5 yards per catch.

Metcalf to Face More NFL Discipline?

The fallout from Metcalf’s day in Philadelphia on Sunday is not complete. At the very least, the receiver will get a fine, maybe multiple from Week 11.

A suspension is not out of the question either.

“League sources suggest that DK Metcalf could be seeing an additional suspension and miss the Broncos game on Friday,” wrote NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright. “Metcalf has been ejected in two previous games and is considered a repeat offender.”

Metcalf is a repeat offender if one only looks at his Steelers past. The wideout received a two-game suspension for getting into an altercation with a fan in Week 16 last season. The league also fined Metcalf for taunting in Week 4 this campaign.

Seattle fans can rejoice Metcalf’s drama is no longer in the Seahawks locker room.