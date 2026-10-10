NFL Announces Punishment for Former Seahawks Star DK Metcalf in Steelers Game

Former Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf is once again paying for his actions on the football field.

The NFL announced Saturday, October 10, that the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has been fined $11,941 for unsportsmanlike conduct, stemming from a taunting incident during Pittsburgh’s Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

According to the NFL’s official accountability report, the violation occurred with 10:02 remaining in the first quarter of the Steelers’ 27-24 loss on October 1.

Metcalf, who spent six seasons with the Seahawks before being traded to Pittsburgh in 2025, is no stranger to disciplinary issues. The latest punishment is another reminder of the fiery temperament that occasionally got the better of him during his Seattle career.

DK Metcalf Fined After Incident Against Browns

The fine stems from an incident following a seven-yard reception during Pittsburgh’s Thursday Night Football matchup with Cleveland.

According to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, Metcalf tossed the football toward two Browns defenders following the play, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The NFL subsequently determined that the incident warranted an $11,941 fine.

Metcalf’s penalty came during a Steelers possession that eventually resulted in a touchdown. Pittsburgh put together a 17-play, 78-yard scoring drive despite the setback.

The incident overshadowed what was otherwise Metcalf’s most productive performance of the young season.

He finished the game with five receptions for 115 yards, including a 43-yard gain. It marked his first 100-yard receiving performance of 2026.

Through four games, Metcalf has recorded 16 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown.

The veteran receiver can appeal the fine under the NFL’s disciplinary procedures.

Metcalf Has History of Disciplinary Issues With Seahawks

For longtime Seahawks fans, Metcalf’s latest punishment might sound familiar.

During his time in Seattle, the physically imposing receiver developed a reputation for playing with considerable emotion, sometimes crossing the line into conduct that drew penalties.

One of the most memorable incidents occurred during a 2021 game against the Green Bay Packers.

With Seattle trailing 17-0 late in the fourth quarter, Metcalf became involved in an altercation with multiple Packers defenders and was ejected.

The incident took an unusual turn when Metcalf attempted to return to the offensive huddle despite having already been disqualified.

Afterward, Metcalf attributed his frustration to being “tired of losing.”

NFL Network reported at the time that he was being evaluated for a fine, although a suspension was not expected.

That competitive fire was part of what made Metcalf such an imposing presence for Seattle. It also occasionally created problems that extended beyond the stat sheet.

Metcalf finished his Seahawks career with 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 receiving touchdowns.

DK Metcalf’s Steelers Career Following Seahawks Trade

Seattle traded Metcalf to Pittsburgh in March 2025, receiving a second-round draft pick while also exchanging late-round selections.

The Steelers subsequently committed significant money to the former Seahawks star, agreeing to a four-year, $132 million contract extension.

Metcalf’s first season in Pittsburgh produced 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns across 15 games.

His second season has gotten off to a comparatively slow start, although the 115-yard performance against Cleveland offered evidence of the explosive ability that made him one of Seattle’s most dangerous offensive weapons.

The latest fine does not carry a suspension, meaning the punishment is financial rather than a setback to Pittsburgh’s receiving corps.

For Seahawks fans who watched Metcalf’s career unfold over six seasons, however, the incident is a familiar reminder that his competitive intensity can occasionally come at a cost.