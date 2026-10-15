Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Gives Concerning Update on Defensive Starter

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting linebacker Drake Thomas against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 15, but head coach Mike Macdonald’s latest comments suggest the questions surrounding his injury won’t necessarily end there.

Thomas suffered an ankle injury during Seattle’s 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Although he managed to finish the game, he did not practice this week and was officially ruled out on Wednesday.

When Macdonald was asked whether Thomas’ absence was simply a consequence of the short turnaround before Thursday Night Football, the Seahawks coach couldn’t offer much reassurance.

“I don’t know,” Macdonald said during his October 14 press conference. “I don’t know how that would affect if the game was on Sunday or next week. I don’t know that yet.”

That’s a noteworthy admission for Seattle, which must now prepare for Denver without one of its starting inside linebackers and without a clear timeline for his return.

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Mike Macdonald Unsure When Drake Thomas Will Return

Thomas’ injury comes at an inconvenient time for the Seahawks, who have dropped two consecutive games and are looking to get back on track against Denver.

The quick turnaround certainly hasn’t helped. Thomas was listed as a nonparticipant on Seattle’s estimated injury reports Monday and Tuesday before missing Wednesday’s practice as well.

However, Macdonald stopped short of suggesting that a normal week of preparation would have made the difference.

That distinction leaves Thomas’ availability for Seattle’s next game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 25 unresolved, though the additional recovery time gives him a longer window to potentially return.

Macdonald did acknowledge Thomas’ toughness after the linebacker managed to finish Sunday’s game despite the injury.

“He’s a tough cookie,” Macdonald said. “He’s a tough cookie. Leave it at that, but tough guy.”

For now, the Seahawks haven’t provided a definitive timetable for Thomas’ return. His next opportunity to play comes against Kansas City, giving Seattle more than a week to evaluate his recovery after Thursday’s matchup.

Tyrice Knight Takes Over as Seahawks Deal With Linebacker Injuries

While Thomas’ injury presents another challenge for Seattle’s defense, Macdonald made it clear he isn’t lowering his expectations for the replacement.

Tyrice Knight will move into the starting lineup alongside Ernest Jones IV against Denver, a decision Macdonald confirmed Wednesday.

“T-Knight will step in,” Macdonald said. “We’re confident he’ll play great, and the standard stays the same on defense. I know he’s excited for the opportunity, and we’re excited to see him play.”

Knight brings legitimate starting experience to the position, having made 14 starts over his first three NFL seasons, according to the Seahawks’ official website.

That experience matters, particularly with Seattle already dealing with another absence at linebacker.

Chazz Surratt has also been ruled out against Denver because of a calf injury, marking his third consecutive missed game. That leaves the Seahawks without both Thomas and one of their reserve options entering Thursday’s matchup.

Knight’s promotion is therefore more than a routine substitution. Seattle is leaning on a player with previous starting experience to maintain stability in the middle of its defense while the linebacker group deals with multiple injuries.

Macdonald’s confidence in Knight was unmistakable. His certainty about Thomas’ recovery was considerably more limited.

With the Seahawks facing the Broncos on Thursday before a longer break ahead of Kansas City, Thomas’ availability will remain one of Seattle’s important injury situations to monitor.