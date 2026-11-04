Mike Macdonald Speaks out on Drew Lock Elbow Injury After Seahawks QB Change

The Seattle Seahawks plan to start backup quarterback Drew Lock in Week 9. This is the second time this season Lock will start for an injured Sam Darnold.

Only this time, Lock isn’t 100% healthy himself.

The past two weeks, Lock served as Seattle’s QB3 instead of Darnold’s direct backup because of an elbow injury. It’s an ailment that Lock is still trying to overcome while he and the team prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.

“Drew is still working back from his elbow. So we’ll work through that process this week, so we’ll be getting both guys ready to play,” head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Wednesday. “We have full confidence in those guys, and we have a plan in place.”

While the elbow injury prevented Lock from his job the past two weeks, Macdonald characterized the ailment as something the quarterback can manage at this point.

“He’s able to throw. How much, we’re working through that right now. That’s the best way to put it,” said Macdonald.

“It’s a different injury than Sam had in the playoffs. He’s going to throw the ball throughout the week, but we’re going to manage it. He’s not going to take 8,000 throws.”

But despite the expectation that Lock can manage the injury, Macdonald didn’t rule out adding another quarterback to the roster.

Drew Lock Still Dealing With Elbow Injury as He Becomes Seahawks QB1

Macdonald continued describing Lock’s injury as he answered more questions on the elbow. The Seahawks head coach told reporters Lock hasn’t thrown much the past two weeks since he suffered the injury during a rain practice.

The head coach added the plan Wednesday was for the Seahawks to have Lock and QB3 Jalen Milroe each get repetitions with the starters at practice.

“They will be splitting reps for a certain amount of time,” said Macdonald. “I think we’re just going to have to take it day by day at this point. But Jalen will take some practice reps as well.

“We have a plan for Drew to get some live throws later. But I think it’s just one of those things that you have to kind of work it day-in, day-out and figure out what’s the best way to get into Sunday.”

Depending on how that goes, the Seahawks could then adjust their plan, which could include signing a new signal-caller.

Barring an injury setback, though, Lock will start for Seattle because Darnold has a quad injury. Macdonald ruled out the Seahawks starting quarterback as he began his press conference Wednesday.

The head coach said Darnold suffered the quad injury late Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

Lock played a majority of Week 1 versus the New England Patriots after Darnold suffered a hip injury. But Lock’s other start this season also came against the Cardinals.

In Week 2, the veteran completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. The Seahawks won the game 31-7.

Lock is 11-18 as a starting quarterback in his NFL career. With the Seahawks, though, he has posted a 2-1 mark.