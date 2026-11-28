Former Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf will pay for both third-quarter incidents that ended his Week 11 game early.

The NFL’s Week 11 accountability report lists two fines against the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout: $11,941 for unnecessary roughness involving a face mask and $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The total is $26,867.

Both incidents came during Pittsburgh’s Nov. 22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Metcalf was ejected after his second clash with cornerback Cooper DeJean. The league lists the $14,926 violation as “Other” under unsportsmanlike conduct, as it doesn’t describe the play as an eye poke.

Metcalf has denied trying to poke DeJean in the eye.

The fines are the recent development involving a former Pro Bowl receiver whose ejection and suspension decision have turned heads.

The Seahawks traded Metcalf in March 2025 and later used one of the picks from that deal to help move up for safety Nick Emmanwori.

NFL Details Both DK Metcalf Fines After Eagles Game

The league recorded the face mask fine at 12:52 of the third quarter and the unsportsmanlike conduct fine at 4:58 of the same period. Two personal fouls led to Metcalf’s ejection, cutting short an afternoon in which he caught one pass for 2 yards.

NFL.com reported on Nov. 23 that Metcalf wouldn’t be suspended and that the league would review the plays for possible fines. DeJean said Metcalf “just missed” his eye. Metcalf disputed the eye-poke allegation the next day.

The receiver has since returned to the field. He caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 27-5 win over the Denver Broncos on Friday, Nov. 27. The Week 11 fines carry a financial penalty without costing him an additional game.

The Eagles ejection also brought renewed attention to Metcalf’s penalty history. NFL Research, cited by NFL.com, counted 42 accepted penalties against him entering this week, 11 more than any other wide receiver since he entered the league in 2019.

Seahawks Turned Metcalf Trade Pick Into Nick Emmanwori Deal

Seattle received the No. 52 pick in the 2025 draft when it sent Metcalf and a sixth-rounder to Pittsburgh for that selection and a seventh-rounder, per the Seahawks. Metcalf left after six seasons, 438 catches, 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns with the team.

The Seahawks didn’t use No. 52 to select a player.

They packaged it with the No. 82 pick to move up to No. 35, where they selected Emmanwori, tracing a direct connection between Metcalf’s exit and Seattle’s roster today.

The trade also cleared the way for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to become Seattle’s top receiver.

Metcalf’s latest discipline touches back on the story of the two teams’ decisions in 2025.