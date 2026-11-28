Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold returns Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers with wet, windy weather waiting for him, with the same severe conditions facing 49ers backup Mac Jones.

Jones starts for the 49ers, and gusts could reach 32 mph at kickoff of the 1:25 p.m. PST game at Levi’s Stadium, with 65 degrees and a 73% rain chance. “Another game with scattered showers, I think it’s likely they see in-game rain,” meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on MySportsWeather. He figures a slippery field will make life harder on both offenses, but doesn’t expect wind to take over.

The National Weather Service puts Sunday’s rain chance near the stadium at 80%. AccuWeather has it even higher, with an 86% chance and periods of drizzle, but much lighter winds. NWS meteorologist Dial Hoang expects rain from the morning on, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph during play, according to SFGATE. The San Francisco Chronicle, however, sees showers most likely arriving after halftime and doesn’t call this a major storm. Weather.com also has the game on its rain list.

The rain is part of a bigger weekend system. A Pacific low skirting Northern California’s coast brings rain into Monday, with another round due Tuesday. Much of the Bay Area could get a quarter- to half-inch from the first wave, with more in the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains.

What does that mean for football? From 2010 through 2025, outdoor NFL rain games averaged fewer points, 41.8 compared with 44.9 in dry weather, and went under the total 58% of the time. Completion rates slipped from about 58% to 56%, rushing yards rose from 229 to 240 per game and fumbles climbed from 2.5 to 2.9.

Darnold, Jones in Rain

Jones makes his first 2026 start with Brock Purdy nursing a sprained left ankle. He went 5-3 as the starter last season. This week, the 49ers’ new 70-yard canopy covers one practice field, but Jones has been squirting water on footballs to get ready.

He’s been here before. “I think back to my rookie year, we played against Tom Brady in the rain, and that was like the game of the century; I wasn’t freaking out about the rain,” Jones said while discussing Sunday’s start. “I just went out there and played, so that’s what I’m going to do this time.”

In that 2021 game, the New England rookie completed 31 of 40 for 275 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in a 19-17 loss to Tampa Bay. (One game, of course, isn’t a career track record.)

Darnold has a much fresher test. On Sept. 27 in Washington, in light, persistent rain and 30 mph gusts, he went 31 of 45 for 379 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also threw 2 interceptions, one returned for a score, and Seattle lost 33-31.

Rain was also a showcase for him before the 2018 draft, when he threw through a downpour at USC’s pro day. “It was a perfect opportunity to be able to throw in the rain and show these guys I could throw in the rain,” Darnold said after that soggy workout.

Ball security is the catch. Darnold, back from quad and rib injuries, has been intercepted in six consecutive starts.

Sam Darnold’s Seattle Seahawks Favored Over San Francisco 49ers

The defending Super Bowl champions are 1.5-point road favorites with a 42.5 total. Earlier in the week, the 49ers were favored by 3 points, and the total stood at 46.5.

The stakes are steep. San Francisco, 9-1, leads the 7-4 Los Angeles Rams by 2.5 games in the NFC West, with 6-4 Seattle 3 back. The 49ers edged the Seahawks 32-29 in Week 5. A sweep would push Seattle 4 games behind with the head-to-head tiebreaker gone. A Seahawks win would cut the gap to 2.

Could lightning stop play? The risk appears low, though not zero. The weather service gives the North Bay a 10% to 20% thunderstorm chance Sunday, with only isolated storms possible elsewhere and less certainty about those. None of the forecasts cited here assigns odds to a game delay. A strike within 8 miles would halt the action for at least 30 minutes, and each new one would restart that clock.

For Darnold and Jones, the likelier problem is holding onto a wet football.