The Seattle Seahawks appear headed for a matchup with the receiver who helped spoil their first meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nov. 29 that Mike Evans is expected to play against Seattle despite a questionable designation because of an Achilles injury.

San Francisco now has a solid target as Mac Jones replaces the injured Brock Purdy. And for Seattle, it would bring back a problem that helped decide the teams’ October showdown.

Evans caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers’ 32-29 victory at Lumen Field on Oct. 11. His expected availability puts some pressure on a secondary seeking a different outcome in the rematch.

Mike Evans Expected to Face Seahawks After Injury Designation

Evans’ questionable tag followed a week of reduced practice work. He sat out Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday, according to Seattle’s official injury report.

The veteran’s recent production points to the necessity of Seattle prepping for a dangerous receiver even with the lingering injury.

After missing three games, Evans returned against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 22 and caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers’ official statistics recap credited him with his second 100-yard receiving game of the season.

His first came against Seattle.

Evans has 33 catches for 529 yards and four touchdowns in seven appearances this season, per his team game log. At 33, he continues to turn limited opportunities into big gains.

Seahawks Know How Mike Evans Can Swing a Game

The first meeting demonstrated a clear example.

As San Francisco’s account of that victory detailed, Evans caught an opening-drive touchdown and later notched a two-point conversion during the fourth-quarter comeback.

His size and ability to finish contested catches made life tricky for the Seahawks even when defenders stayed close.

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah outlined a possible response during an appearance on Seattle Sports this week. He urged Seattle to win on first down, create longer passing situations and then commit extra coverage to Evans.

“But you can’t allow that thing to happen again,” Jeremiah said, via Seattle Sports’ recap of the discussion.

That approach would force Jones to work through other pass catchers while reducing the chances of Evans repeatedly winning isolated matchups.

Seattle will have some help returning up front, at least. Leonard Williams had no game designation on the team’s final injury report, clearing the way for his return from a stinger. Jarran Reed, however, is out with a toe injury.

Despite Evans’ expected presence altering the Seahawks’ likelihood of victory, Mike Macdonald and Co. can get the job done regardless.