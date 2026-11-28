The Seattle Seahawks are bringing a running back on their roster for their trip to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle elevated Velus Jones Jr. from its practice squad Saturday, Nov. 28. The move makes the former third-round pick available for Sunday’s Week 12 game and hands the Seahawks a choice in the backfield and on special teams.

It arrives five days after the team placed George Holani on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Jones, 29, has appeared in six games for Seattle this season. He has nine carries, two kickoff returns for 40 yards and two special teams tackles, according to the team. He has been on the practice squad since Seattle released him and re-signed him there Nov. 6.

Velus Jones Jr. Gives Seahawks Backfield and Return Depth

The elevation grants Seattle a player who has taken snaps at running back and returned kicks this year, with Holani unavailable against San Francisco. It does not, by itself, signal a larger offensive role for Jones.

Holani suffered his knee injury during Seattle’s Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Seahawks placed him on injured reserve Nov. 23, leaving one fewer choice for Sunday’s game. Heavy covered Holani’s roster move earlier this week.

Jones’ season has followed Seattle’s changing needs at running back.

The Seahawks signed him to the active roster Oct. 3 when Jadarian Price went on injured reserve. After Price and Zach Charbonnet returned, Seattle released Jones in early November and kept him on its practice squad. Holani’s absence has now opened an occasion for Jones to help on game day.

Jones Has a Super Bowl Ring and Returner Background

The Chicago Bears selected Jones with the No. 71 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

He entered the league as a receiver after playing at USC and Tennessee, where he shared SEC Special Teams Player of the Year honors in 2021.

Jones joined Seattle during the 2025 season. He appeared in two playoff games, including the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX win, according to his team bio.

Saturday’s elevation is great news for Jones to be available against the 49ers. His duty Sunday remains to be seen, but Seattle has added backfield and special teams quality after losing Holani.