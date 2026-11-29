The Seattle Seahawks will be back in action on Sunday for a huge Week 12 clash against the San Francisco 49ers, and when they take the field, they will have Sam Darnold back under center for the first time in nearly a month. Darnold missed the Seahawks’ past two games with quad and rib injuries, but he has been removed from the injury report ahead of this contest, indicating that he is good to go.

During Darnold’s absence, Drew Lock starred for Seattle, leading the team to a pair of comfortable victories over the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. With Lock playing better than Darnold so far this season, some folks have wondered if the guy who just led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory could eventually wind up getting benched by the team. According to a new report, though, it doesn’t sound like that will be happening anytime soon.

Seahawks Not Planning on Benching Sam Darnold

Darnold seemed to finally silence his detractors last year when he led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory. However, he hasn’t exactly looked like the star quarterback he was for Seattle last season. Darnold has battled injuries for much of the year, and even when he’s been on the field, he has been outplayed by Lock.

With the NFC playoff picture being quite crowded, the Seahawks need to win as many games as possible, and it’s become fair to wonder if Lock gives this team a better shot at winning than Darnold. Lock has done a better job of protecting the football than Darnold, and while he has admittedly beaten up some bad defenses, the offense as a whole has been operating at a higher level when he’s under center.

While rumors have begun to swirl around Darnold when it comes to a potential benching, Seattle has never seemed to truly entertain making such a move. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks have acknowledged that Darnold needs to play better, but unless something catastrophic happens, they are going to stick with him as their starter when he’s healthy enough to play.

“Seattle QB Sam Darnold returns to the starting lineup today and the Seahawks have no intention of replacing him with Drew Lock, despite how well Lock has played in his last two starts, per sources,” Schefter reported. “Darnold is returning today from a quad injury, as well as a cracked rib, and the Seahawks want and need him to take better care of the football than he has, with nine interceptions in his past six games. But they plan to keep riding Darnold.”

Seahawks Put Sam Darnold Rumors to Rest

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 11: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on October 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Darnold hasn’t been bad by any stretch of the imagination, but the Seahawks have dreams of repeating as Super Bowl champions this season. With a rushing attack that hasn’t lived up to expectations, that means Darnold is going to have to be the guy who can move the ball up and down the field for Seattle moving forward.

If Darnold’s struggles persist, the team could conceivably turn to Lock, but it remains to be seen how he’d fare against more talented defenses. If it were up to the Seahawks, they wouldn’t find out, which is why Darnold is getting the start against the Niners when the team returns to the field at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.