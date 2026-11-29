The Seattle Seahawks will spend a Sunday without Quenton Nelson once again.

Their wait for the eight-time Pro Bowl guard could end in prime time.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nov. 29 that Seattle believes Nelson will return for its next Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys. He will miss Sunday’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers as he recovers from knee surgery earlier this month.

The contrast with his previous team is stark. According to Schefter, Nelson missed four games during eight seasons in Indianapolis. Sunday will mark his third absence with Seattle.

Seahawks Target Cowboys Game for Nelson’s Return

Schefter’s update follows encouraging comments from head coach Mike Macdonald, who had ruled Nelson out against San Francisco.

Speaking Nov. 25, Macdonald said Nelson had experienced no setback during his recovery. The guard simply needed more time.

“He’s close, but he’s probably not going to make the game,” Macdonald said.

The coach also identified the following week as a possibility.

“I’d say we’re hopeful for next week and go from there,” he said.

Seattle’s belief that Nelson can face Dallas is a projection. Schefter’s report doesn’t touch on actual medical clearance or put forth a guarantee that he will play.

The Seahawks announced the need for a knee procedure Nov. 6. Macdonald mentioned that Nelson had been managing a knee issue before the trade and aggravated it after arriving.

Seattle kept him off injured reserve, citing a recovery timeline that supported that decision. A return against Dallas would end his absence at three games.

Nelson’s Return Could Help Restore Seattle’s Offensive Line

The Seahawks acquired Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts in October, sending a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick in the deal.

His high-quality action underscores the investment. Nelson earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first eight seasons, along with three first-team All-Pro selections.

His arrival also prompted changes around him. Grey Zabel moved to right guard so Nelson could occupy his usual left guard spot. After Nelson’s injury, Seattle shifted Zabel back to the left and returned Anthony Bradford to the starting lineup.

A healthy Nelson would give Seattle a choice that allows them to revisit that intended combination.

Right now, the line is getting some help. Seattle’s final injury report cleared left tackle Charles Cross to return against San Francisco. Quarterback Sam Darnold also carries no game designation after missing two games.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas is out with an ankle injury. Macdonald said Josh Jones would move from left tackle to the right side with Cross returning.

All things considered, if Nelson meets the reported target by next week, the Cowboys would most definitely have to battle a significant piece of the offense, much to their dismay.