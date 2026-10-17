Former Seahawks All-Rookie Standout Gets Call-Up Before Cardinals-Rams Game

The Seattle Seahawks will see a previous team member get a shot in the NFC West, with former safety Jerrick Reed II earning a promotion ahead of Sunday’s divisional matchup.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday, Oct. 17, that Reed and running back Evan Hull were elevated from the practice squad for their Week 6 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

This is Reed’s first slot to appear in a regular-season game for Arizona, which signed him to its practice squad in September.

The 26-year-old defensive back enjoyed a promising start to his NFL career with Seattle, earning Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie honors in 2023. However, injuries interrupted his trajectory, and the Seahawks moved on from their former sixth-round selection.

Reed II Earned All-Rookie Honors With Seahawks

Seattle selected Reed in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, taking the New Mexico product with the No. 198 overall pick.

Despite his late-round draft position, Reed made an impression on special teams under former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

The defensive back recorded nine special teams tackles in just 10 appearances during his rookie campaign, tying for third on the team despite missing seven games.

His production was enough to earn him a spot on the 2023 PFWA All-Rookie Team, alongside Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

However, Reed tore his ACL during Seattle’s November 2023 loss to the Rams. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season and delayed his return the following year.

Reed returned to action in October 2024, but a quadriceps injury sent him back to injured reserve in December after five appearances.

The setbacks complicated Reed’s chances of contributing consistently on defense, although his special teams experience kept him in Seattle’s plans.

That relationship ended in November, when the Seahawks waived Reed to create room for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, whom they had acquired from the New Orleans Saints.

The Tennessee Titans claimed Reed off waivers. He appeared in three games for Tennessee, making one start, before returning on a one-year contract in March 2026.

Tennessee released him in September, and Arizona signed him to its practice squad later that month.

Ex-Seahawks Safety Has Opening Amid Cardinals Injuries

Arizona’s decision to elevate Reed comes amid issues surrounding its safety depth ahead of Sunday’s divisional matchup.

Safeties Andrew Wingard and Wydett Williams Jr. have been ruled out, while four-time All-Pro Budda Baker is questionable because of a groin injury.

The Cardinals also activated safety Kitan Crawford from injured reserve Saturday after he missed time with an ankle injury sustained in the season opener.

Crawford’s return helps stabilize the position, but Reed provides more help if Arizona needs additional defensive snaps.

His background as a productive special teams player could also make him convenient beyond the secondary, given the roster’s injury problems.

Plus, he appeared in 20 regular-season games during his Seahawks tenure, making most of his contributions on special teams rather than defense.

The Cardinals (1-4) face the Rams (2-3) on Sunday, Oct. 18, with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.