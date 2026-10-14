Seattle Seahawks’ Latest ESPN Update on Jadarian Price a ‘Disappointment’

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2026 NFL season with considerable expectations for rookie running back Jadarian Price. Five weeks later, ESPN has abandoned one of its boldest predictions for the former Notre Dame standout.

In an October 14 article revisiting preseason predictions for all 32 NFL teams, ESPN analyst Seth Walder acknowledged that his original projection for Price had fallen apart, describing the first-round pick’s early performance as a fantasy football disappointment.

Walder had originally predicted that Price would finish the season among the NFL’s top eight running backs in fantasy points. But after three uneven appearances, two lost fumbles and a trip to injured reserve, the analyst is moving in a different direction.

Jadarian Price Injury: ESPN Calls RB a ‘Disappointment’ After Seahawks Struggles

In his October 14 analysis, Walder placed Seattle’s original prediction in the category of forecasts that no longer appear realistic.

“Even when he was healthy, Price was a disappointment fantasywise and had fumbling issues,” Walder wrote.

It’s a dramatic change from ESPN’s preseason expectations, when Walder viewed Price as a potential breakout candidate because of his draft pedigree and the opportunity available in Seattle’s backfield.

The Seahawks selected Price with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, hoping the former Notre Dame standout could help replace Kenneth Walker III, who departed for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

With Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL, Price had an opportunity to establish himself as a significant contributor immediately.

Instead, the rookie managed 119 rushing yards on 28 carries through his first three games, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He also caught four passes for 21 yards but failed to find the end zone.

More troubling were his ball-security issues.

Price lost a fumble in consecutive games, including Seattle’s September 27 loss to the Washington Commanders. Those mistakes complicated an already crowded backfield situation, with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani also competing for opportunities.

His season then took another unfortunate turn.

Jadarian Price Injury Complicates Seahawks’ Running Back Situation

Price initially suffered a chest injury during Seattle’s Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals but returned to action against Washington the following week.

However, he aggravated the injury during practice ahead of the Seahawks’ October 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Seattle placed Price on injured reserve on October 3, requiring him to miss at least four games before becoming eligible to return.

The setback means Price will miss Seattle’s October 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos, leaving the rookie with considerably less time to establish himself during his first NFL season.

But Price’s struggles have also become part of a larger concern for Seattle.

The Seahawks’ running game has struggled to find consistency without Walker, and fumbling problems have extended beyond their injured first-round pick.

Wilson and Holani both had ball-security issues during Seattle’s October 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, underscoring a problem that head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff have yet to solve.

Seattle has also been working toward Charbonnet’s return from his ACL injury, while adding veteran Joe Mixon to provide additional depth.

The uncertainty creates a difficult situation for Price when he eventually returns. His draft status suggests the Seahawks have substantial long-term plans for him, but that does not guarantee he will immediately reclaim a leading role in the offense.

ESPN Makes New Bold Prediction for Seahawks’ Derick Hall

While Walder has abandoned his prediction for Price, he hasn’t given up on the possibility of a breakout season for another Seattle player.

The ESPN analyst replaced his original forecast with a new prediction that Seahawks edge rusher Derick Hall will reach double-digit sacks for the first time in his NFL career.

Hall has recorded two sacks through Seattle’s first five games, but Walder pointed to an encouraging underlying metric: his pass-rush win rate ranks in the 71st percentile among edge defenders.

That figure suggests Hall has been finding success in his individual matchups, even if those victories haven’t consistently translated into sacks.

Walder acknowledged that Hall has posted similarly strong pass-rush numbers in previous seasons without reaching 10 sacks. Nevertheless, the analyst believes his ability to win individual matchups gives him a realistic path to a career-best season.

For Seattle, it represents an interesting reversal of expectations. Price entered the season as one of the team’s most intriguing offensive newcomers, while Hall is now the player ESPN believes could exceed expectations.

The Seahawks will have to wait for Price’s return to determine whether their first-round investment can rebound from a difficult start.

For now, ESPN has already moved on from its original prediction.