Seahawks Dealt Great Last-Minute News Hours Before Bears Game

Things are trending in the right direction for the Seattle Seahawks when it comes to the team’s health. For the first time this season, the Seahawks will have their top two running backs healthy as the team takes on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Seattle was already expecting Zach Charbonnet to make his season debut after being sidelined from an ACL injury sustained during the NFL playoffs. The Seahawks also announced that rookie Jadarian Price will be activated for the Bears game.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news.

Seahawks News: RB Jadarian Price Will Play vs. Bears While LT Charles Cross & WR Rashid Shaheed Are Out

After spending the previous four weeks on injured reserve, Price practiced throughout the week. Seattle released running back Robert Henry Jr. hours before kickoff in order to make room for Price on the active roster.

Additionally, the Seahawks elevated Montorie Foster Jr. and tackle Bobby Hart for the Bears game. It is not all good news in the Pacific Northwest as Seattle will be without two key players against Chicago.

Left tackle Charles Cross and versatile playmaker Rashid Shaheed have both been ruled out against the Bears.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Zach Charbonnet & Jadarian Price: ‘We Have a Plan for Zach & JD’

Prior to the Bears game, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had been vague about both Charbonnet and Price. Macdonald acknowledged that the team has a “plan” for both running backs without revealing if Price would play against Chicago.

“We have a plan for Zach and with JD,” Macdonald noted, per Yahoo Sports. “If we were to make a move, that would happen on Monday to my knowledge.

“We’ll see if that’s what we do. We have some things going on roster wise that we’re working through right now, but we have a plan for Zach.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Labeled RB Zach Charbonnet as a ‘3-Down Back’

Once Price and Charbonnet are both fully healthy, it will be interesting to see who the Seahawks lean on as the team’s starting running back. Emanuel Wilson is also expected to be in the mix as well.

Charbonnet is coming off a serious ACL injury, while the start of Price’s rookie season has been derailed by injuries and fumbles. Macdonald labeled Charbonnet as a “three-down back.”

“He’s a three-down back,” Macdonald said of Charbonnet, per KOMO News. “He can catch the ball out of the backfield; he can run a significant route tree out of the backfield.

“He can run all the different types of runs and all the different types of situations, and his pass protection has been excellent since he’s been here,” Macdonald added.

“George (Holani) had some great pickups last week. Jadarian has done that earlier in the season as well; he’s an underrated pass-blocker. Zach is as good as they get at blocking out of the backfield.”

It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks will look to add another running back via trade ahead of the NFL deadline on November 10.