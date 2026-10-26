Seahawks Announce Positive Injury Update on Jadarian Price

The Seattle Seahawks announced some good news on Jadarian Price’s injury status, per comments from head coach Mike McDonald speaking to the media on Monday.

Price had been on injured reserve since aggravating a chest injury originally suffered back in Week 2 in practice and been put on the list 10 days later on September 30.

Having missed Weeks 4 through 7, Price will be eligible to return at the earliest in Week 8 when the team host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

And per McDonald, that is a possibility as the team plan to open up his 21-day practice window to return to the active roster this week.

Seahawks Planning to Open Jadarian Price Practice Window

“The Seahawks will open up Jadarian Price’s 21-day practice window this week, per Macdonald. No word on his status for MNF vs. the Bears. On Zach Charbonnet, he said they’re still sticking to their plan and again stopped well short of saying he’ll play vs. Chicago.” ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported on Monday.

Although NFL rules dictate that players must miss a minimum of four games, there is no specific time limit. I.e., it is possible that Price practices this coming Wednesday, exactly 4 weeks to the day that he was moved to IR.

With Zach Charbonnet still yet to appear in a game at all this season, despite having been officially activated back on Oct. 22, the Seahawks have had to rely on the talents of former Packers RB Emanuel Wilson and ex-seventh round pick George Holani.

Jadarian Price Nearing Return Amid Up-and-Down Start

Prior to his injury Price was having a mixed start to his NFL career having been drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Whilst he was managing a solid 4.2 yard per carry off of a split-back carry utilization, he also fumbled in back-to-back weeks in Weeks 2 & 3, causing him to be benched for nearly half a game in Week 3.

When both Charbonnet and Price return; either next Monday or the following week hosting division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals; the Seahawks will have an interesting conundrum on their hands regarding playing time for their top four backs.