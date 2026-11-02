Seahawks Star Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sends 2-Word Message Before Bears Game

Jaxon Smith-Njigba kept his message short before the Seattle Seahawks returned to the Monday Night Football stage.

“We back,” the Seahawks receiver captioned an Instagram montage ahead of Seattle’s Nov. 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field.

Two words. Plenty of attention.

The post had approximately 47,500 likes when captured in a screenshot, and the Seahawks’ verified Instagram account responded with an emoji. Fellow NFL receiver Jaylen Waddle was also among those who liked it.

Smith-Njigba supplied the pregame mood. His season has supplied a more substantial reason to watch: Seattle’s leading receiver entered Monday with a chance to reach 1,000 receiving yards before the Seahawks finished their eighth game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Posts ‘We Back’ Before Monday Night Football

Smith-Njigba paired the brief caption with a video montage, giving Seahawks fans something to circulate before kickoff against Chicago.

The response shown beneath the post included Seattle’s official account and fans celebrating their star receiver. The engagement total reflects the screenshot, rather than a final count, but the post had already found a sizable audience.

The caption offered no specific prediction about the Bears game. It also contained no injury update or explanation of what Smith-Njigba meant by “back.” The straightforward reading is a pregame message from a player preparing for another appearance in prime time.

His availability has a separate, clearer source. Seattle’s official injury report listed Smith-Njigba’s Thursday absence as a rest day. He returned to full participation Friday and received no final game designation.

The Seahawks will, however, be missing another receiver. Rashid Shaheed was ruled out with a knee injury, removing a receiving option from Seattle’s offense against Chicago.

That gives Smith-Njigba’s performance additional significance. Seattle enters the matchup needing production from its available pass catchers, with one of its established threats sidelined.

Seahawks Star Has 1,000-Yard Milestone Within Reach Against Bears

Smith-Njigba entered Monday with an NFL-leading 867 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches, according to the Seahawks’ official game preview. Another 133 yards would get him to 1,000.

Seattle noted that reaching the milestone would give him three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, joining Steve Largent and Tyler Lockett as the only players in franchise history to accomplish that.

There is an opening against Chicago. The Bears entered the matchup allowing a league-high 8.7 yards per pass attempt, according to Seattle’s preview.

That creates an intriguing matchup for the Seahawks, particularly with Shaheed unavailable. Chicago must account for Smith-Njigba, while Seattle must give its passing game enough time to exploit opportunities downfield.

The milestone requires a big night, even by the standards of a receiver leading the league. A pregame montage guarantees nothing once the game starts.

But Smith-Njigba gave Seattle a message to carry into Monday night. Another 133 yards would give the Seahawks something else to celebrate.