Seattle Seahawks Make Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injury Announcement Before Broncos Game

The Seattle Seahawks have issued another injury update on star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Smith-Njigba was listed as a limited participant on the Seahawks’ Tuesday, October 13 injury report due to an ankle injury suffered during Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The designation marks the second consecutive day that Seattle has listed Smith-Njigba as limited, although the Seahawks did not actually practice on either day. With Seattle playing on Thursday, both reports were estimates of how much players would have participated had the team practiced.

The injury comes at an especially inconvenient time for Seattle, which has just four days between its loss to San Francisco and its trip to Denver.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Dealing With Ankle Injury After 49ers Game

Smith-Njigba appeared to aggravate his ankle during the first half of Seattle’s 32-29 loss to San Francisco on October 11.

The receiver received treatment and had his ankle heavily taped, but he managed to remain in the game.

Despite the injury, Smith-Njigba was one of Seattle’s most productive offensive players, finishing with five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

His performance made the injury designation particularly noteworthy. Smith-Njigba was healthy enough to continue producing against San Francisco, but the ankle issue has apparently not disappeared heading into the Broncos matchup.

According to the Seahawks’ official injury report, Smith-Njigba is currently the NFL’s leading receiver.

Seattle’s passing attack runs heavily through the Pro Bowl wideout, making any uncertainty surrounding his availability a concern for quarterback Sam Darnold.

However, being listed as limited does not necessarily mean Smith-Njigba is in danger of missing Thursday’s game. The Seahawks have not assigned him an official game-status designation, and his ability to finish Sunday’s contest offers some encouragement.

Seattle’s final injury report on Wednesday should provide a clearer picture of his availability.

Broncos Also Dealing With Injuries to Star Defensive Backs

While Seattle is monitoring Smith-Njigba’s ankle, the Broncos are dealing with injury concerns of their own in the secondary.

Denver listed star cornerback Patrick Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga as non-participants on Tuesday’s estimated practice report. Both players are dealing with ankle injuries.

Surtain missed Denver’s previous game, while Hufanga exited Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That creates an interesting dynamic heading into Thursday.

A healthy Smith-Njigba would represent a difficult assignment for Denver’s defense under normal circumstances. If Surtain or Hufanga cannot play, the Broncos could be forced to face the NFL’s leading receiver without key members of their secondary.

Of course, the opposite is also true. If Smith-Njigba’s ankle limits his effectiveness, Seattle could lose some of its biggest advantage in the passing game.

The Seahawks have Cooper Kupp as another established receiving option, but Smith-Njigba’s production makes him especially difficult to replace.

Seattle also has other injury concerns heading into Thursday, with defensive lineman Leonard Williams, running back Zach Charbonnet and backup quarterback Drew Lock listed as limited Tuesday.

For now, the most encouraging development for the Seahawks is that Smith-Njigba managed to finish Sunday’s game despite the ankle problem.

Whether he receives an injury designation for Thursday’s game will become clearer when Seattle releases its final report Wednesday.