Jeffery Simmons Trade: Will New Chicago Bears All-Pro Play Against Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks have a new problem to prepare for ahead of Monday Night Football.

The Chicago Bears are acquiring All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans in a blockbuster trade reported Thursday, October 29, by NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Chicago is sending two first-round draft picks and a fourth-round selection to Tennessee in exchange for the 29-year-old defensive star.

The timing is particularly interesting for Seattle. The Seahawks host the Bears on Monday, November 2, at Lumen Field, potentially putting one of the NFL’s most disruptive interior defenders across from their offensive line.

But will Simmons actually play against the Seahawks?

The Bears are sending two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to the Titans for Jeff Simmons. A monster deal. https://t.co/yue0reyeOF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2026

Will Jeffery Simmons Play Against the Seahawks on Monday?

As of Thursday morning, Simmons’ availability for Monday’s matchup has not been confirmed.

There is no automatic requirement for an acquired player to sit out his new team’s next game. Once the trade is finalized and Simmons is cleared to join Chicago’s active roster, the Bears can use him against Seattle.

That gives Chicago a realistic opportunity to have its newest defensive star on the field Monday night. The Bears last played on Thursday, October 22, and have enjoyed an extended break before traveling to Seattle.

Whether Simmons is ready to participate will depend on the completion of the transaction, his health and how quickly he can prepare for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system.

There is encouraging recent evidence regarding his health. Simmons played 64 defensive snaps against the Cleveland Browns on October 25, and he was not carrying an injury designation into that game.

His next practice participation and Chicago’s official game-status report should provide a clearer picture. The Bears have not yet confirmed whether they intend to play Simmons immediately.

If he is active Monday, his presence would substantially change the challenge facing Seattle’s offense. The Seahawks would need to account for one of the league’s premier interior pass rushers with only a few days to adjust their preparation.

Seahawks’ Quenton Nelson Trade Adds Intrigue to Simmons Matchup

Chicago’s acquisition comes just two days after Seattle made a blockbuster move of its own.

On Tuesday, October 27, the Seahawks announced they had acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts, pending a physical.

Now, two of the NFL’s most accomplished linemen could find themselves on opposite sides of the same game just days after changing teams.

Nelson, a longtime fixture on Indianapolis’ offensive line, was brought in to provide Seattle with an established presence up front. Simmons presents exactly the kind of interior defensive threat that makes a player of Nelson’s caliber so valuable.

The Bears are investing heavily in that threat.

Simmons earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2025 after recording a career-high 11 sacks. He has already registered four sacks through seven games this season for Tennessee, adding to a résumé that includes four Pro Bowl selections.

He also signed a three-year, $105.8 million contract extension with the Titans earlier this year, meaning Chicago is acquiring more than a short-term rental.

For the Seahawks, the immediate concern is protecting quarterback Sam Darnold against a Chicago defense that may have just added its most dangerous player.

Seattle enters Monday’s game at 4-3 following a 20-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Chicago is 5-2 and coming off a 30-24 win over the New England Patriots.

The two teams are already preparing for an important NFC matchup. Depending on Simmons’ availability, the game could also feature a fascinating first look at how two blockbuster trades reshape the battle in the trenches.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Pacific on Monday, November 2, with ESPN carrying the broadcast.