Jonathan Taylor Sends Blunt Message Amid Seahawks Trade Rumors

Jonathan Taylor wants the uncertainty to end. The Seattle Seahawks already helped make the Indianapolis Colts’ roster reset real for him.

Speaking Nov. 5 amid speculation about his future, Taylor described the strain of waiting for the NFL trade deadline and pointed to the departures of Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner as the moment the rumors became something tangible.

“Everybody wants clarity,” Taylor said in his locker room interview. “No one wants uncertainty. No one wants uncertainty.”

Seattle acquired Nelson on Oct. 27. Whether another deal with Indianapolis follows remains unresolved, with reporting about the Seahawks’ Taylor interest less definitive than the broader trade buzz suggests.

Jonathan Taylor Says Colts Trades Made Things ‘Real’

Taylor has heard enough speculation to consider it part of his weekly routine.

“It’s been like three or four, however many weeks,” he said. “So it’s like regular schedule programming.”

But watching Indianapolis move two longtime teammates changed the backdrop.

“Obviously with Quenton and Buck, it’s like, okay, hey, now things got real, you know, the moves actually happened,” Taylor said, referring to Nelson and Buckner.

The Seahawks sent a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder to Indianapolis for Nelson. Seattle has already spent future draft capital to improve the blocking in front of its running backs. seahawks.com

Taylor said he tries not to think about whether Sunday against Dallas might be his final Colts game, concerned that outside distractions could affect his preparation and performance.

“It won’t be until Tuesday at that time where then you’ll know exactly what’s going on,” he said. “You’ll know exactly what the verdict is.”

The deadline is Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. Pacific. Seattle Sports

Asked to clarify that he still had not requested a trade, Taylor began with “Yeah” before pivoting: “At this point, it’s really just the hay is in the barn now. We’re preparing for the Dallas Cowboys.”

That opening acknowledgment deserves to stay attached to the answer. His longer response emphasized playing Dallas rather than explaining his trade position, leaving little basis to claim he had newly demanded an exit.

Seahawks’ Jonathan Taylor Interest Comes With a Caveat

As Heavy previously covered, Emerald City Spectrum’s Corbin K. Smith reported that a Colts-connected source said Seattle’s Taylor interest “started and ended” in initial discussions with interim general manager Ed Dodds. The talks shifted toward Nelson. emeraldcityspectrum.com

Taylor’s latest comments do not establish that those negotiations have reopened.

Seattle also has more options in its own backfield. Zach Charbonnet made his season debut against Chicago after recovering from a torn ACL, while rookie Jadarian Price returned after four games on injured reserve with a chest injury. seahawks.com

John Schneider has nevertheless kept the broader trade door open.

“We’re still talking to several teams,” Schneider said during a Monday pregame radio interview, according to Seattle Sports’ Zac Hereth. Seattle Sports

For Schneider, the question is whether another acquisition improves the roster enough to justify its cost. For Taylor, the waiting has become its own burden.

“You just have to continue to go to work,” he said. “And then you just let the chips fall where they may.”