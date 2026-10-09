Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Announces Leonard Williams Injury News Before 49ers Game

The Seattle Seahawks have received a major injury boost ahead of their NFC West showdown with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams is cleared to play Sunday, October 11, according to head coach Mike Macdonald, ending a week of uncertainty surrounding one of Seattle’s most important defenders.

Macdonald said Friday, October 9, that Williams is “good to go,” providing a welcome development after the veteran missed Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury.

The timing is particularly encouraging considering Williams appeared to be trending in the wrong direction just 24 hours earlier.

Leonard Williams’ Injury Status Raised Concerns Thursday

Williams suffered his ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Seattle’s 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 4.

The 32-year-old received medical attention on the field before walking to the sideline with a limp. He did not return.

Macdonald initially downplayed the severity of the injury following the game.

“He’s got an ankle,” Macdonald said. “It doesn’t look serious right now, which is positive news. So we’ll see.”

Two days later, Williams appeared to be making progress.

He participated in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis, with Macdonald telling reporters that the veteran was doing well.

But that optimism took a hit Thursday.

Williams did not participate in practice, a downgrade that raised fresh concerns about whether Seattle would have its defensive tackle available against San Francisco.

Friday’s announcement resolves the biggest question surrounding Williams’ availability, though the Seahawks will still need to determine his workload against the 49ers.

It’s also another example of Williams’ durability. Since joining Seattle in a midseason trade with the New York Giants in 2023, he has missed just one game.

Leonard Williams Gives Seahawks Major Boost Against Brock Purdy

Seattle could hardly have picked a worse opponent to face without its top interior pass rusher.

The 49ers enter Sunday’s game undefeated at 4-0, with an offensive line that has not surrendered a sack through the first four weeks.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has benefited from San Francisco’s efficiency, regularly getting the ball out quickly and keeping the offense ahead of schedule.

Williams provides Seattle with one of its best opportunities to disrupt that rhythm.

The veteran has recorded three sacks through four games this season after producing 11 sacks in 2024 and seven more in 2025.

His ability to generate pressure from the interior is especially valuable against a quarterback who excels at delivering the football on time. Rather than relying exclusively on pressure off the edge, Seattle can use Williams and fellow defensive tackle Byron Murphy II to challenge the pocket directly in front of Purdy.

And there is recent history working in Seattle’s favor.

The Seahawks have held San Francisco without a touchdown in their last two meetings, limiting Kyle Shanahan’s offense to just nine combined points.

That defensive success is particularly notable considering the 49ers’ strong start to 2026.

Williams’ clearance gives Macdonald another key piece as he attempts to extend that success against one of the NFL’s hottest teams.

Seahawks Face Critical NFC West Test Against 49ers

Sunday’s matchup carries significant early-season consequences.

San Francisco arrives at Lumen Field with a 4-0 record, while Seattle sits at 3-1. A Seahawks victory would pull the teams even in the standings and give Seattle an important head-to-head advantage in the division race.

The game will also offer a revealing test of Seattle’s defense.

The Seahawks are coming off a victory over Los Angeles in which defensive penalties became a major issue, prompting a players-only meeting involving Williams and several other veteran leaders.

Getting Williams back strengthens more than Seattle’s defensive line rotation.

It returns one of the unit’s most productive players and respected veterans for a matchup that could help establish the balance of power in the NFC West.

And after Thursday’s absence threatened to complicate Seattle’s preparations, Macdonald now knows he can count on No. 99.